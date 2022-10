My thoughts so far this year, as far as needs.



LB - Really need some talent infused here. Let see what Tindall gives us this year, if anything.



DE - More pressure by the front 4 must start happening to make this a very scary defense. I like Phillips, just need a a little more.



OT - Future here is the play. Don’t want to lose any gains from this offseason.



RB - Luxury at this point, but a hard to bring down back has been missing for a while.