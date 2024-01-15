After Reviewing the Last 5 Games, McMichael Has to Go

The Dolphins will go nowhere with McDaniel as our HC. Yes, I know there were injuries which hurt the team down the stretch. But injuries have nothing to do with constantly deferring on opening kickoffs and constantly going 3 and out to start 2nd half of games. Injuries have nothing to do with having penalties on almost every offensive series of games. Injuries have nothing to do with calling all kinds of exotic plays on 3rd and less than 3 yards. Injuries have nothing to do with abandoning your running game when the game itself is within reach. More importantly there are better Head Coaches available right now who are way better and more accomplished than McDaniel, and because of that Ross needs to make the move now. If Ross does not fire McDaniel, my hope is that Jim Harbaugh stays in Michigan one more year and takes over the Dolphins in 2025. Regardless, I am predicting McDaniel gets fired next season if they don't go very deep into the playoffs. Knowing Ross's history, Head Coaches only get 3 years and then they are gone. This team has become more undisciplined more each passing year with the stupid penalties since Brian Flores left , and this is unacceptable. Not only that, but I don't think it's going to get any better.