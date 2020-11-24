After sleeping on it - benching Tua was a terrible decision.

Talk about a confusing signal to send to your team and a total momentum killer. They would have been better off getting crushed by the broncos with tua in the game. Everyone would be shrugging it off and looking forward to the rookie’s next opportunity to continue developing and a chance to go 4-1 as a starting rookie qb.



Instead now have a media field day on their hands, questions about Tua’s health, and all kinds of rampant speculation. And for what? we still lost to the Broncos and Fitzpatrick looked awful at times.



Just an absolute lack of conviction in their own decision. I love Flores so far but that was a terrible move. You’re either in or you’re out with your QB. Give him a chance to take some lumps along the way and if he’s getting killed because the o line is having a bad day, change the Scheme/personnel/play calling to give the team a chance to do better. Don’t bench the qb who has nothing to do with protection.



I rather see us lose that game by three scores with a bad game from Tua than whatever that garbage was supposed to be. It was completely deflating and feels like we regressed several steps. Question marks abound as we go into a critical week to our post-season hopes. That was the worst coaching decision of the Flores era, without a doubt.