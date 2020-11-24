After sleeping on it - benching Tua was a terrible decision.

Talk about a confusing signal to send to your team and a total momentum killer. They would have been better off getting crushed by the broncos with tua in the game. Everyone would be shrugging it off and looking forward to the rookie’s next opportunity to continue developing and a chance to go 4-1 as a starting rookie qb.

Instead now have a media field day on their hands, questions about Tua’s health, and all kinds of rampant speculation. And for what? we still lost to the Broncos and Fitzpatrick looked awful at times.

Just an absolute lack of conviction in their own decision. I love Flores so far but that was a terrible move. You’re either in or you’re out with your QB. Give him a chance to take some lumps along the way and if he’s getting killed because the o line is having a bad day, change the Scheme/personnel/play calling to give the team a chance to do better. Don’t bench the qb who has nothing to do with protection.

I rather see us lose that game by three scores with a bad game from Tua than whatever that garbage was supposed to be. It was completely deflating and feels like we regressed several steps. Question marks abound as we go into a critical week to our post-season hopes. That was the worst coaching decision of the Flores era, without a doubt.
 
It's possibly a point from flores though, The guy came out and said the NFL has been an easy transition yada yada yada.

I'm sorry but you don't put stuff like that out there and not expect some humble pie coming your way. I don't think anything is worse for a QB then getting pulled from a game healthy, It could have been flores way of keeping his ego in check and telling the rookie to not get too comfortable or complacent.

This could very well be the best thing that happens to Tua if he gets the message.
 
This is the only move that has me shaking my head as well. I guess I'm ok with it if it happens once... If this happens again or is a pattern then I will start seriously questioning. I love Flores too.
 
Flores Team and Flores Future. As far as i'm concern he can do whatever he feels is best for his team.
Nothing anyone says or thinks here matters.

I'm fine with coach doing whatever he feels is/was best.

Don't like it? Fine! Work your way up, get your own NFL team, and show us all how much smarter you are than everyone else.

I'm sure you'll make all the best decisions.
 
I’m convinced Flores was sending a message to the team. No one player is bigger than the team and I’ll do what I have to do to win at all costs
 
Tua will either learn from it or find himself on the bench. This isn’t college ball.
 
Tua doesn’t seem like type of kid to have hurt feelings. It’s a non-issue.
 
