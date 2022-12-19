 After today's outcomes, Dolphin playoff clinching scenarios | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums
After today's outcomes, Dolphin playoff clinching scenarios

Most importantly, we "control our own destiny". Win out and we're in.
Even if we lose to the Packers, we still control our destiny.. Win our final 2 and we're in, regardless of any other outcome

What's crazy is I think we still get in even if we win ONE of our remaining games!! (I know, I know, that would suck but just get in the dance, anything can happen)

If we were to JUST win 1 game:

If we JUST beat the Jets (Finish 9-8)
-Jets would only need to lose to either Jags OR Seahawks (greater than 60% chance imo)
-Patriots lose to either Bengals OR @ BILLS (extremely likely)
-Raiders lose to either @Steelers OR 49ers OR Chiefs (extremely likely)

If we JUST beat the Packers OR Patriots (Finish 9-8)
-Jets would need to lose to Jags AND @ Seahawks (greater than 50% chance imo)
-Patriots lose to either Bengals OR BILLS (extremely likely)
-Raiders lose to either the @Steelers OR 49ers OR Chiefs (extremely likely)

If we JUST beat Packers and Patriots, we'd need (Finish 10-7)
-Jet's lose 1 game

___________________________________________________________________________________________________

***What's cool is all these first games are next Thursday and Saturday (we play Sunday fyi)...

So by Saturday night, if the Jets, Patriots and Raiders all lose, we would JUST need to beat the Jets in Week 18 to get in***
 
Last edited:
Thanks! That avatar is awesome too!!!
 
We control our own destiny. There is nothing more you can ask for with three weeks to go. I think we'll make the playoffs.
 
And if the Jets beat SEA and JAX it comes down to the last game of the season vs the Jets.
 
Might potentially have 3 11-6 wild cards in the AFC with a 9-8 division winner hosting a wild card game at home. Cowboys could be a 12-5 wild card on the road against a potential under .500 division winner.

Please seed 1-7 by record.
 
Just get in the playoffs. We have the talent to go with anybody if we are reasonably healthy
 
Beat the Packers and Patriots over the next few weeks and then we'll just see where we're at going into the Jets finale. I was thinking that the Packers might rest Rodgers for the final 3 games if the lose on Monday, but heck if they win they're right in the thick of things in NFL wildcard race.
 
