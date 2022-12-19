After today's outcomes, Dolphin playoff clinching scenarios

mandal24
Most importantly, we "control our own destiny". Win out and we're in.
Even if we lose to the Packers, we still control our destiny.. Win our final 2 and we're in, regardless of any other outcome
What's crazy is I think we still get in even if we win ONE of our remaining games!! (I know, I know, that would suck but just get in the dance, anything can happen)
If we were to JUST win 1 game:
If we JUST beat the Jets (Finish 9-8)
-Jets would only need to lose to either Jags OR Seahawks (greater than 60% chance imo)
-Patriots lose to either Bengals OR @ BILLS (extremely likely)
-Raiders lose to either @Steelers OR 49ers OR Chiefs (extremely likely)
If we JUST beat the Packers OR Patriots (Finish 9-8)
-Jets would need to lose to Jags AND @ Seahawks (greater than 50% chance imo)
-Patriots lose to either Bengals OR BILLS (extremely likely)
-Raiders lose to either the @Steelers OR 49ers OR Chiefs (extremely likely)
If we JUST beat Packers and Patriots, we'd need (Finish 10-7)
-Jet's lose 1 game
___________________________________________________________________________________________________
***What's cool is all these first games are next Thursday and Saturday (we play Sunday fyi)...
So by Saturday night, if the Jets, Patriots and Raiders all lose, we would JUST need to beat the Jets in Week 18 to get in***
