After tonight I'm extremely concerned about the trenches and specifically the interior oline....

Driscoll was getting absolutely destroyed. The entire oline looked terrible and was getting manhandled....

I do have some faith that McDaniel can scheme away some of the weakness but the jags and Bills strength is their trenches.

If brewer is out, we're basically down every single interior starter from last year.

I'm also worried about the run defense on the edges

Just sharing my concerns but I'm also excited. I hope the staff has a solid plan. We absolutely cannot drop two AFC games at home including a home div game vs buffalo. That is terrible when looking at the back half of the schedule.
 
I definitely understand the concern and share it. Yet I think we might be pleasantly surprised.
 
Not sure last night is a good representation as we are evaluating players and looking at bubble guys
 
I hope you are correct because they were literally getting rag dolled. It was alarming. Even cj brewer for the bucs was working jones
 
