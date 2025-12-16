 After tonight, where does Tua rank amongst the starting QBs in the league? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

After tonight, where does Tua rank amongst the starting QBs in the league?

Now? Today? He’s bottom 3ish

Justin Fields, Kenny Pickett, and maybe JJ McCarthy are worse, even those his last two games have been better than any performance Tua has had since late October.
 
WCUPUNK said:
Now? Today? He’s bottom 3ish

Justin Fields, Kenny Pickett, and maybe JJ McCarthy are worse, even those his last two games have been better than any performance Tua has had since late October.
Click to expand...
I would take Fields (athleticism) and McCarthy (potential upside) over Tua, who has the lowest ceiling of any QB in the league. He has zero upside. He is the youngest QB ive ever seen to already be in decline
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom