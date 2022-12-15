 After using sideline heaters in L.A., here's what awaits Tua and Miami in Buffalo | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

After using sideline heaters in L.A., here's what awaits Tua and Miami in Buffalo

Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Coldest Games in Tua Tagovailoa's Career​

YEAROPPONENTSCORETUA'S STATS
2020at Broncos20-13 11-20, 83 yards, 1 TD
2020at Bills56-2635-58, 351 yards, 1 TD, 3 INT
2021at Bills26-11* 21-39, 205 yards, INT
2021 at Titans34-3 18-38, 205 yards, INT
Bills vs. Dolphins weather: After using sideline heaters in L.A., here's what awaits Tua and Miami in Buffalo

Tua's Dolphins have not been the same when chilly weather hits
*Score incorrect in the article

Anyone recall how cold That Denver game was?

This will truly Be Tua's first cold weather game with real weapons at least.
 
Miami 13 said:
I’ll take an all day snow game in Buffalo instead of that freezing rain shit in Tennessee last year.
That was miserable. Really lost that game because Michael Parody sucked as a punter, Not only could Miami not move the ball but Parody couldn't kick for shit and Tennessee literally moved the ball down the field without actually moving the ball for easy scores by just forcing 3 and outs and getting a shitty punt from Parody.
 
