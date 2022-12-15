Dolph N.Fan
Coldest Games in Tua Tagovailoa's Career
|YEAR
|OPPONENT
|SCORE
|TUA'S STATS
|2020
|at Broncos
|20-13
|11-20, 83 yards, 1 TD
|2020
|at Bills
|56-26
|35-58, 351 yards, 1 TD, 3 INT
|2021
|at Bills
|26-11*
|21-39, 205 yards, INT
|2021
|at Titans
|34-3
|18-38, 205 yards, INT
Bills vs. Dolphins weather: After using sideline heaters in L.A., here's what awaits Tua and Miami in Buffalo
Tua's Dolphins have not been the same when chilly weather hits
www.cbssports.com
*Score incorrect in the article
Anyone recall how cold That Denver game was?
This will truly Be Tua's first cold weather game with real weapons at least.