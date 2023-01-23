After watching that playoff game in Buffalo, we are not that far away!!

Finishing 9-8 sucks. I get it. Barely losing to the team of destiny by 3 points on the road in the playoffs with a 3rd string seventh round QB was hard to watch. But after watching the Jills go down tonight to the bengals, it makes me think....How far off are we?? If Tua wasn't concussed, if our secondary wasn't decimated, and with a new DC...Can we make a push next year? Go Fins!