 After watching yesterday's playoff games, we need a QB

After watching yesterday’s playoff games, we need a QB

Elle Clouds

Elle Clouds

I know dead horse but it’s looking that way. The fire, passion, grit and will to win was exploding from Allen and Mahommes. Walking up and down the sidelines with their chest out and everyone on the team feeding off their energy. That **** had me ready to put on a helmet and run out the power I. Whoever the new coach is, get me a mobile QB with size, heart and a mega man arm. I understand some qbs lead with poise and sit on the bench looking over plays but I need that and more. Let’s hope we get some QB competition in here next year to go with a revamped offensive line and rb.

This isn’t an anti Tua thread but I do feel we were a few years behind drafting a often injured, small QB. I want him on the team just with young competition.
 
Beach Bum

Beach Bum

Elle Clouds said:
Elle Clouds said:

This isn’t an anti Tua thread but I do feel we were a few years behind drafting a often injured, small QB. I want him on the team just with young competition.
Until our QB leaves no doubt that he is the MAN! We should always be looking to upgrade. However, that doesn't mean we ignore what needs to be done. The better OL we can assemble along with a very good RB, and WR corp will pay dividends regardless of who we have at the helm.
 
Schleprock

Schleprock

