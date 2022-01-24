After watching yesterday’s playoff games, we need a QB

I know dead horse but it’s looking that way. The fire, passion, grit and will to win was exploding from Allen and Mahommes. Walking up and down the sidelines with their chest out and everyone on the team feeding off their energy. That **** had me ready to put on a helmet and run out the power I. Whoever the new coach is, get me a mobile QB with size, heart and a mega man arm. I understand some qbs lead with poise and sit on the bench looking over plays but I need that and more. Let’s hope we get some QB competition in here next year to go with a revamped offensive line and rb.



This isn’t an anti Tua thread but I do feel we were a few years behind drafting a often injured, small QB. I want him on the team just with young competition.