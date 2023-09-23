Stoobz
Connor Williams is Pro Football Focus' 3rd-ranked center and Robert Hunt is PFF's 8th-ranked guard.
Kendall Lamm is 10th in offensive tackle pass block win rate, per ESPN.
And Pro Bowl tackle Terron Armstead hasn't even played Weeks 1 or 2. (Miami is hopeful for Week 3.)
The Dolphins are currently graded 7th in the NFL in pass blocking and 16th in run blocking by PFF.
After years of futility, Miami Dolphins get offensive line and coach right.
Kendall Lamm, Isaiah Wynn, Connor Williams, Robert Hunt and Austin Jackson excelled for Dolphins in Weeks 1, 2. New OL coach Butch Barry earning rave reviews.
