 After years of futility, Miami Dolphins get offensive line and coach right. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

After years of futility, Miami Dolphins get offensive line and coach right.

Stoobz

Stoobz

Eschew the Onvious
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 9, 2005
Messages
6,281
Reaction score
14,487
Location
A Cardboard Box
Connor Williams is Pro Football Focus' 3rd-ranked center and Robert Hunt is PFF's 8th-ranked guard.

Kendall Lamm is 10th in offensive tackle pass block win rate, per ESPN.

And Pro Bowl tackle Terron Armstead hasn't even played Weeks 1 or 2. (Miami is hopeful for Week 3.)

The Dolphins are currently graded 7th in the NFL in pass blocking and 16th in run blocking by PFF.

www.palmbeachpost.com

After years of futility, Miami Dolphins get offensive line and coach right.

Kendall Lamm, Isaiah Wynn, Connor Williams, Robert Hunt and Austin Jackson excelled for Dolphins in Weeks 1, 2. New OL coach Butch Barry earning rave reviews.
www.palmbeachpost.com
 
I guess they don't include how well they snap the ball when grading centers? I'd think that would be the most important skill in assessing that position, but that's just me I guess. lol

That being said, the OL has improved. They have gone from atrocious to average. I don't think it necessarily means they've found the right set of players and coach, just that it does look promising. Hopefully they are right, but I'd think 2 games is too small a sample size to make such a definitive statement, but I hope they're right.
 
We're looking good. I think we're another offseason away from being really solid at OL. We need to move on from Armstead when its fiscally feasible and put someone in that position thats got decent upside but high floor.

Eich has to go. Connor Williams is getting there. Think of the silver lining - he's not going to get his demanded holdout salary now. Theyve got too much tape of mistakes on snaps. I think he'll improve but I think we'll extend him long term. Lock up the LT, C RG and RT. I think Wynn will fit in well at LG.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom