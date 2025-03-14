Aggressive trade-downs

Seafort said:



Ignore the players that I chose - but conceptually what would you think about a draft that yielded something close to that amount of picks? Was curious what you all think of the idea of the Dolphins aggressively trading down in the 2025 Draft. The idea would be to accumulate as many picks as possible in rounds 3 and beyond as well as acquiring additional picks for 2026. In the following on https://www.profootballnetwork.com/mockdraft I did about seven or eight trade downs and got this:Ignore the players that I chose - but conceptually what would you think about a draft that yielded something close to that amount of picks? Click to expand...

We gotta see the approach in two ways, what we think it will be best for the team and what Grier and McF want to do in case they perceive they only have this season to save their jobs.Since I'm in a fan I'm in the former group, which means I feel we don't have a shot at the SB in the next two years with the roster as currently constructed. We are almost capped and have many positions of need to fill. I think Grier can get us. Ok players with those extra picks but where he's failed is to actually hit homeruns, like Howard. That's the type of talent we need at all positions. And Grier has failed badly. Yeah he can draft some starter material players teitg the first round and whiff on a few of them too. But he needs to start hitting more fingers with those picks. Jury is out on Chop, Achane is getting there but last season was a setback for many Waddle is stuck in that starter but not star level. Iggy was a bust and AJ seems to also be sort of just a starter at must.Cam, Tindall and EE have been busts.