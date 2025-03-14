 Aggressive trade-downs | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Aggressive trade-downs

S

Seafort

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 7, 2021
Messages
58
Reaction score
54
Age
52
Location
78628
Was curious what you all think of the idea of the Dolphins aggressively trading down in the 2025 Draft. The idea would be to accumulate as many picks as possible in rounds 3 and beyond as well as acquiring additional picks for 2026. In the following on https://www.profootballnetwork.com/mockdraft I did about seven or eight trade downs and got this:

1741957443174.png

Ignore the players that I chose - but conceptually what would you think about a draft that yielded something close to that amount of picks?
 
Not a ton of players hit in rounds 3-7 sure you could get lucky but in reality you’d have to be a wizard with the picks and we don’t have that capability at the moment
 
I’m a fan of whatever approach makes the team better. Trade down for 100 picks, trade all your picks for one pick. The only thing that matters to me is the end result.
 
19 players?

That's a third of the final roster that would be rookies. Even if we don't sign any more free agents AT ALL, we likely only really have 10-12 roster spots that are winnable so a third of your draft picks won't make the roster anyway. Right now we're missing a starting guard, cornerback, defensive tackle, defensive end and safety, which would all have to be filled with third round rookies.

You've somehow managed to make Chris Grier look quite smart comparatively :lol:
 
I still want an impact round 1 player because we need it. I would slide back to around 20 if I could net an additional 2nd this draft.

I’m taking Starks, Emmanwori, Banks, basically a day 1 starter because I feel one will still be available late. Every year a strong prospect slips into the 20s.
 
Kev7 said:
I still want an impact round 1 player because we need it. I would slide back to around 20 if I could net an additional 2nd this draft.

I’m taking Starks, Emmanwori, Banks, basically a day 1 starter because I feel one will still be available late. Every year a strong prospect slips into the 20s.
Click to expand...
Amen. We've added a whopping ONE unquestioned starter to the team that finished last season so far this offseason. And even he is coming off an achilles tear.

We are desperate for starters. Absolutely desperate.
 
I think acquiring another second round pick will be on the agenda.

I’d be shocked if we picked 13th.

I’ve given up on the Tyler Warren dream. It won’t be in the cards.
 
LibertineOneThree said:
19 players?

That's a third of the final roster that would be rookies. Even if we don't sign any more free agents AT ALL, we likely only really have 10-12 roster spots that are winnable so a third of your draft picks won't make the roster anyway. Right now we're missing a starting guard, cornerback, defensive tackle, defensive end and safety, which would all have to be filled with third round rookies.

You've somehow managed to make Chris Grier look quite smart comparatively :lol:
Click to expand...
In this view you're not trying to win this year, but:

1. You're acquiring higher value picks for 2026
2. Playing the odds - let's say only 60% of the draft makes the team, and only 30% become eventual starters (I'm making up percentages). In our current draft (11 picks) that is 7 players making the team, and 3 becoming eventual starters. With the aggressive trade down scenario that becomes 11 players making the team and potentially six starters.
 
First round selections have a 40-60% chance of starting immediately, second round is lower by half, and 3rd round down are unlikely to make the final roster. It seems to me to be counter productive since @LibertineOneThree said we only will have 10-12 spots to fill. I could see a minor trade down for #13 to gain a low 2nd or high 3rd, but at some point it becomes too much of a 'good thing'. We need premium talent, IMO.
 
Seafort said:
In this view you're not trying to win this year, but:

1. You're acquiring higher value picks for 2026
2. Playing the odds - let's say only 60% of the draft makes the team, and only 30% become eventual starters (I'm making up percentages). In our current draft (11 picks) that is 7 players making the team, and 3 becoming eventual starters. With the aggressive trade down scenario that becomes 11 players making the team and potentially six starters.
Click to expand...
If we're not trying to win this year I have no idea why we kept the coach and GM. Letting Grier rebuild this roster with a submissive strategy watching Hill and Ramsey turn 33 and drift out of the league makes me feel physically sick.
 
Seafort said:
Was curious what you all think of the idea of the Dolphins aggressively trading down in the 2025 Draft. The idea would be to accumulate as many picks as possible in rounds 3 and beyond as well as acquiring additional picks for 2026. In the following on https://www.profootballnetwork.com/mockdraft I did about seven or eight trade downs and got this:

View attachment 184384

Ignore the players that I chose - but conceptually what would you think about a draft that yielded something close to that amount of picks?
Click to expand...
We gotta see the approach in two ways, what we think it will be best for the team and what Grier and McF want to do in case they perceive they only have this season to save their jobs.

Since I'm in a fan I'm in the former group, which means I feel we don't have a shot at the SB in the next two years with the roster as currently constructed. We are almost capped and have many positions of need to fill. I think Grier can get us. Ok players with those extra picks but where he's failed is to actually hit homeruns, like Howard. That's the type of talent we need at all positions. And Grier has failed badly. Yeah he can draft some starter material players teitg the first round and whiff on a few of them too. But he needs to start hitting more fingers with those picks. Jury is out on Chop, Achane is getting there but last season was a setback for many Waddle is stuck in that starter but not star level. Iggy was a bust and AJ seems to also be sort of just a starter at must.
Cam, Tindall and EE have been busts.
 
Seafort said:
Was curious what you all think of the idea of the Dolphins aggressively trading down in the 2025 Draft. The idea would be to accumulate as many picks as possible in rounds 3 and beyond as well as acquiring additional picks for 2026. In the following on https://www.profootballnetwork.com/mockdraft I did about seven or eight trade downs and got this:

View attachment 184384

Ignore the players that I chose - but conceptually what would you think about a draft that yielded something close to that amount of picks?
Click to expand...
Not bad ideas.
 
bdizzle00 said:
I’m a fan of whatever approach makes the team better. Trade down for 100 picks, trade all your picks for one pick. The only thing that matters to me is the end result.
Click to expand...
How has that end result been treating you since the rebuild started!? 😂
 
I am in favor of trading down from 13 maybe even twice into the 20s and picking up an extra 2nd or 3rd depending on how far we trade down. I still want an immediate starter with our first round pick.

I am not in favor of trading down so much that our first pick is in the 3rd round.
 
I think a trade from 13 to the early 20's and we still land a blue chip player and acquire another player in the top 100. Most of free agents we signed in will compete with our rookie class to make the team. I am very HOPEFULL that Eichenberg gets beat by one of the rookies and is released.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom