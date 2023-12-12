Agree or not....If Harbaugh wants out of Michigan after the season, Ross should do everything possible to get him here.

Ross, being a Michigan man was on record in the past as saying he'd prefer Jimmy stay at UM as long as he wants to be there. Ross being a Michigan man too. That didn't mean that should Jim seek to leave that Ross wouldn't be interested in hiring him.



Do you think that'd be a good or bad move? I know one thing, call it late night knee jerk overreaction but I'm tired of watching a soft as hell team that crumbles in Dec/Jan every friggin' year! We need something other than the same old that we've gotten for years. What's the answer? Tired of the collapses, tired of not mattering. And hope LIKE HELL that the Jets don't come in and win Sunday because if they do, it's Dallas/at Baltimore/Buffalo to end the year as the Bills steal the division at the end and leave us out of the playoffs or as the 7th seed in our usual one and done finish to the season.



So Jim Harbaugh? Yes? No? Other suggestions? I do like to hear other takes on how to change our annual predicament so let's have 'em.