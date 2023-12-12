 Agree or not....If Harbaugh wants out of Michigan after the season, Ross should do everything possible to get him here. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Agree or not....If Harbaugh wants out of Michigan after the season, Ross should do everything possible to get him here.

Ross, being a Michigan man was on record in the past as saying he'd prefer Jimmy stay at UM as long as he wants to be there. Ross being a Michigan man too. That didn't mean that should Jim seek to leave that Ross wouldn't be interested in hiring him.

Do you think that'd be a good or bad move? I know one thing, call it late night knee jerk overreaction but I'm tired of watching a soft as hell team that crumbles in Dec/Jan every friggin' year! We need something other than the same old that we've gotten for years. What's the answer? Tired of the collapses, tired of not mattering. And hope LIKE HELL that the Jets don't come in and win Sunday because if they do, it's Dallas/at Baltimore/Buffalo to end the year as the Bills steal the division at the end and leave us out of the playoffs or as the 7th seed in our usual one and done finish to the season.

So Jim Harbaugh? Yes? No? Other suggestions? I do like to hear other takes on how to change our annual predicament so let's have 'em.
 
Roster needs revamping mores than the coaching, imho. The players are selfish look at me types whom never are successful in post season. McD isn't a bad coach but he ought to change his appearance, coach with authority and set the example on how to dress for his players.
 
Why not? Hell, he might leave this time. He might have other things to do than wait for NCAA sanctions to land. Plus if this Michigan team doesn't win it, who's going to in the future?
 
NYC#1finsfan said:
McD isn't a bad coach but he ought to change his appearance, coach with authority and set the example on how to dress for his players.
LOL so can I count that as a vote for change? We have a coach who doesn't even look like a coach or instill fear into a team. What's his "hook" then? The great play calling under pressure? :shrug:
 
No. We have a very talented, but young head Coach who is in his second season at the helm. He needs time to learn and a few humility lessons (like today) will only help to teach him.
 
kosaboy said:
who cares we have a top 5 offence.
Sure doesn't look like it against teams with grit.

We've beaten:

Denver (they totally quit by halftime, hence the ten TDs we put up)
New England
New England
Carolina
New York Jets
New York Giants
Washington
Las Vegas
Los Angeles Chargers

Not a good team in the group. Meanwhile we got 14-20 points vs the Eagles, Bills and Chiefs. The O ain't what you think it is and it folds vs physical teams.
 
I’d take him in a flat second over this hot mess we have here

He comes with an expiration date but he would make winners out of this personnel
 
I mean harbaugh got colin kap to a super bowl with niners and an average qb to look good. Maybe he has an eye for a talented qb in the draft and can have him be the franchise and clutch qb that Tua is not. Tua is good but idk if he'll ever be good enough to make miami a super bowl contender or even playoff contender. Miami could miss playoffs still
 
This is ****ing ridiculous… 9-4, a top 3 offence and top 10 defence, and you're talking about firing the coach?? Not does this make no sense in assessing the teams progression as a football team from last year, can you imagine what that would do for team morale?? You’ll have a ****ing mutiny on your hands…
 
