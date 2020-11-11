Ahmed & Hollins

I don’t know what it is I have a good feeling about these two players. Ahmed was averaging just over 5 yards a carry and was showing great vision, quickness and speed along with being decisive.

Hollins looked great on a limited basis.. was a nice catch for a touchdown with a guy right on him. He showed really good awareness and good hands. Any team would miss a good player like Williams and Gaskin, I just have a good feeling that we’re not gonna skip a beat.
 
Keep in mind that Hollins is not as young as most think that he is. He's been in the league several years now, and has failed to establish himself as a starter.
 
Kid missed his entire 2nd season due to groin surgery. And really didn't seem fully recovered in '19.
Phila waived him and we scooped... I think the kid's career is just starting! But I'm feeling optimistic
in general and horny for Hollins specifically!

:lol:
 
Does that mean your llama phase is done?

 
I like Hollins strength. He plays more like a blocking TE, around the line of scrimmage. He's an excellent special teams player and still developing WR. Hollins may about to be given an expanded role on offense.

Ahmed surprised me. He looks like another excellent complimentary RB in the mold of Gaskins and Laird.
 
Yea I seen that..27 years old. Thought he was younger. However I still think he may contribute some for us. I’m just saying we may be surprised. 🤞
 
While i did like him, I am not sure how much more youll see of Ahmed.

i think Deandre Washington is going to surprise a lot of people around here and end up being a great pickup for us.

He was productive in Oakland when he got the chance...good pass catcher too.

Id take him over Gaskin and Breida to be honest..
 
This is what I'm hoping for. I said it in another thread that Washington could earn himself a starting job in the next few weeks .

I don't know much about Washington and I like Gaskins but realistically Gaskins isnt a number one.

As a player this is Washingtons chance to take over.
 
