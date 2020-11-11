Ahmed & Hollins

I don’t know what it is I have a good feeling about these two players. Ahmed was averaging just over 5 yards a carry and was showing great vision, quickness and speed along with being decisive.



Hollins looked great on a limited basis.. was a nice catch for a touchdown with a guy right on him. He showed really good awareness and good hands. Any team would miss a good player like Williams and Gaskin, I just have a good feeling that we’re not gonna skip a beat.