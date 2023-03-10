 Ahmed re-signs with Miami | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Ahmed re-signs with Miami

So... he signed for about 1M more than what a minimum salaried player would make.

We just spent 1M of the money we 'restructured' this morning... This is where a lot of that money is going to go... piecemeal.
 
Thought he was really good against buffalo in playoff game catching the ball. Big run against the jets to set up fg. Pretty good against the bills in that saturday night game.
 
Feverdream said:
So... he signed for about 1M more than what a minimum salaried player would make.

We just spent 1M of the money we 'restructured' this morning... This is where a lot of that money is going to go... piecemeal.
A lot will go piecemeal, but “up to $1.8 million” doesn’t mean $1.8 million. Quite possible this is a base minimum deal with incentives Ahmed won’t reach. Also quite possible it’s not guaranteed and depends on Ahmed actually making the team.
 
