Ahmed re-signs with Miami

So... he signed for about 1M more than what a minimum salaried player would make.
We just spent 1M of the money we 'restructured' this morning... This is where a lot of that money is going to go... piecemeal.
A lot will go piecemeal, but “up to $1.8 million” doesn’t mean $1.8 million. Quite possible this is a base minimum deal with incentives Ahmed won’t reach. Also quite possible it’s not guaranteed and depends on Ahmed actually making the team.So... he signed for about 1M more than what a minimum salaried player would make.
I really like him and would like to see him on Kick Return.