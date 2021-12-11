Ahmed to join Gaskin on the COVID list

Mach2 said: Not wrong but, aside from Lindsay, I really don't see difference makers. I guess we are all curious, but I assume the coaches have their reasons.



One could say they don't trust the staff's judgement, but if that's the case, we have bigger issues than which late day 3 draft pick, or guy on his last shot, we send out there.



Gaskin is arguably the best all around back on the roster, so he gets the most snaps. Click to expand...

Prior to Lindsay I would agree about Gaskins, but just because he's the best on this roster doesn't mean he's good (I know you know this too, not saying you don't).I don't know if Johnson or Doaks could do anything any better, but so tired of seeing Gaskins miss blitz pickups, go down on the first touch, and not have any vision.I think Lindsay is the best of the bunch, but I believe Gaskins because of his hard work and does what is asked will get the nod every time. He may even bring Flores coffee every morning.