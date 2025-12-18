 AI (AGAIN!) On Ewers... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

AI (AGAIN!) On Ewers...

This info is from a brief AI query...

Ewers strength at the QB position:

Quick Release and Arm Talent: He has a fast throwing release and a strong arm.

Pocket Presence and Mobility: Ewers can maneuver well within the pocket, change throwing angles, and throw off-platform, showing flashes of mobility.

Scheme Fit: He is a good fit for offenses that use quick passes, RPOs (run-pass options), and play-action.

Accuracy (Short/Intermediate): He exhibits good accuracy in the short and intermediate ranges of the field.

He was a highly regarded prospect and is viewed as having the potential to become an NFL starter.

That's what AI says; what do you say?
