AI (AGAIN!) On Ewers...

Charlie Rivers
FH Member Since 2003!
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Jun 20, 2003
- Messages
- 9,454
- Reaction score
- 6,818
- Age
- 59
- Location
- Miami
This info is from a brief AI query...
Ewers strength at the QB position:
Quick Release and Arm Talent: He has a fast throwing release and a strong arm.
Pocket Presence and Mobility: Ewers can maneuver well within the pocket, change throwing angles, and throw off-platform, showing flashes of mobility.
Scheme Fit: He is a good fit for offenses that use quick passes, RPOs (run-pass options), and play-action.
Accuracy (Short/Intermediate): He exhibits good accuracy in the short and intermediate ranges of the field.
He was a highly regarded prospect and is viewed as having the potential to become an NFL starter.
That's what AI says; what do you say?
_
Ewers strength at the QB position:
Quick Release and Arm Talent: He has a fast throwing release and a strong arm.
Pocket Presence and Mobility: Ewers can maneuver well within the pocket, change throwing angles, and throw off-platform, showing flashes of mobility.
Scheme Fit: He is a good fit for offenses that use quick passes, RPOs (run-pass options), and play-action.
Accuracy (Short/Intermediate): He exhibits good accuracy in the short and intermediate ranges of the field.
He was a highly regarded prospect and is viewed as having the potential to become an NFL starter.
That's what AI says; what do you say?
_