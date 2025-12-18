AI: Ewers Was Considered a Potential Steal In The Draft!

Yes. Given where he was picked and his upside, many analysts and fans have described the Dolphins’ selection of Quinn Ewers as a potential steal, especially for a seventh-round quarterback.���Draft slot and expectations



Miami took Ewers at No. 231 overall in the seventh round, after he had once been viewed as a possible early-round prospect, which made his slide notable and disappointing for him.



A former top high school quarterback recruit and college playoff starter going that late created the perception that Miami was getting unusually high pedigree for a low-cost pick.



Media and fan reaction: Scouting reports framed Ewers as having starting-caliber talent but inconsistency, suggesting that if he develops, the value at 231 could be significant for Miami. Among fans, reactions on forums and social media explicitly called him a "steal of the draft" and a "lottery ticket" type pick for the Dolphins in the seventh round.



Why it's viewed as a "steal" Positives cited include timing and accuracy when in rhythm, good processing when he works through reads, and enough mobility to extend plays.



The downside—streaky play, questions about consistency and pocket presence—is what pushed him down the board, but that risk is minimized at seventh-round cost, which is why the value proposition is widely seen as favorable for Miami.