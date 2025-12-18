 AI: Ewers Was Considered a Potential Steal In The Draft! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

AI: Ewers Was Considered a Potential Steal In The Draft!

Yes. Given where he was picked and his upside, many analysts and fans have described the Dolphins’ selection of Quinn Ewers as a potential steal, especially for a seventh-round quarterback.���Draft slot and expectations

Miami took Ewers at No. 231 overall in the seventh round, after he had once been viewed as a possible early-round prospect, which made his slide notable and disappointing for him.��

Aformer top high school quarterback recruit and college playoff starter going that late created the perception that Miami was getting unusually high pedigree for a low-cost pick.��.

Media and fan reaction: Scouting reports framed Ewers as having starting-caliber talent but inconsistency, suggesting that if he develops, the value at 231 could be significant for Miami.�Among fans, reactions on forums and social media explicitly called him a “steal of the draft” and a “lottery ticket” type pick for the Dolphins in the seventh round.��

Whyit’s viewed as a “steal”Positives cited include timing and accuracy when in rhythm, good processing when he works through reads, and enough mobility to extend plays.��

Thedownside—streaky play, questions about consistency and pocket presence—is what pushed him down the board, but that risk is minimized at seventh-round cost, which is why the value proposition is widely seen as favorable for Miami.��
 
Let's hope he turns into something. You never know, and we could use some good luck.
 
How many 7th round draft picks can you recall starting their rookie year? (Not even QB exclusive, any position?)

Yeah, he was a steal. Lets see what he can do!
 
