Airing it Out

i have been a miner in Eastern Wyoming for 40 plus years , I have seen the frostbite an then amputations that follow when men are dressed warm, there Toes, feet, fingers ears cheeks. I have so many winters of this , please dress warm players with state of the art thermal gear gloves and feet warmers Carhart, Under Armour all make good thermal under wear.



We need every player ready to compete , you won’t see the Chiefs trying this I bet..



The cold is real



here is a clip of the next 4 nights at work where I am. With out windchill , just air temp.



we’re outside most of the night but layered in Carhart gear, I’m not a pro athlete but a miner that does know what he is talking about..



dress to kickass.