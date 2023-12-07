AJ signs on for another 3 years

WestLondonDolphin
There isn't an order to this. You just have to get deals done. This is great news. Four more to go plus Tua.A little surprised they signed him first out of Williams and Hunt. I guess you can say they did the same thing signing Sieler over Wilkins.
Tackles > Guards