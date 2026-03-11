 Ajax Restructures | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Ajax Restructures

Austin Jackson would make a Fantastic Right guard. If Healthy of course.
 
Well, this was expected. Brooks and Achane are likely as well

This also means we are about to sign some other free agents
 
The void years are negligible because it’s such a small amount. It’s fine.
 
Fin-Loco said:
That just made the first round a little easier. IF we're confident in his health. Kinda decent sized if there.
Click to expand...
I don’t think restructuring Jackson’s deal to save money will stop us from looking at OTs. At best it seems like a move to prevent another hole from opening up on the roster. Jackson will 100% get hurt. We are going to need to add someone in the draft or FA.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom