Alabama Crimson Tide Thread ****

Pachyderm_Wave
Hartselle Tigers (15-0) 5-A State Champ
Have fun and play rough boys...
Look, I know there is hard feelings toward Saban from the Dolphin crowd,but he just realized he wasn't happy as a pro coach.
The man LOVES to recruit...He is made for the college game..almost "Bear" like.
The scary thing is,if Saban hadn't left LSU...can you imagine the dynasty they would have.
Bama is set up talent wise for several years at the top.
he screwed us. i'm over it.
he's a much, much better college than pro coach. his heart was never in it - wouldn't have worked. recruiting is his passion - and there's none better if you ask me.
and slimm - that safety we were talking about that plays with my little brother and declared for bama - now #10 on rivals.com. fugg.
I agree to a point...
What kills me on these boards,is that, to me ,Jimmy Johnson screwed and quit on the Dolphins alot more than
what Nick did,but he gets a pass because of all the Canes fans here.
Bama loses this weekend.
WE ARE.......PENN STATE!
How the hell did Bama lose 7 first place votes?
We beat our opponent 48-3,granted they were a cupcake,
(a regular on Boise State's schedule).What was supposed to do?
Run up the score to 60 or 70?Is that the message they want to send?
Boise State gets 1st place votes for barley beating a undisciplined,badly
coached,middle of the pack ACC school?
VT isn't that good,the Canes and others will steam roll them.
This lovefest circlejerk the media is having with Boise is freaking ridiculous.
It's ridiculous Namor... it's hard to win "impressive enough" without legitimizing running up the score...
What they're not factoring in is (and they would if they had a lick of ****ing sense) is that Bama has been beating teams into the ground the last 2 years with backups... literally... When Bama is up 4 TD's midway through the 2nd quarter against teams like North Texas, San Jose St., Chattanooga, etc.. Saban is pulling starters and letting backups and 3rd stringers play...
What do they do? They continue to beat the hell of the other teams starters...
VT took Boise's best shot and still almost beat 'em... They spotted Boise 3 scores and then it looked like Boise didn't even belong on the same field for the next 2 quarters... VT played as lousy as they possibly could for the first few minutes of that game... It was reminiscent of the first few minutes of the Texas/Bama title game last year... except Bama weathered the storm and held them to 6 points...
All VT had to do was run out the clock with about 4 minutes left... suspect play calling and lack of execution by Tyrod Taylor on one series force them to give the ball back to Boise...
Does the media REALLY think that Bama wouldn't have run the clock out with Ingram, Trent Richardson, Eddie Lacy, Demetrius Goode, or any other stud running back they can trot out there? REALLY?
If it was Bama the smurfs were playing last night, it wouldn't have been that close to begin with...
Kellen Moore would be fortunate to even still be in the game after facing Bama's defense for 45 minutes...