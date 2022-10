I read the article - thanks for posting. I posted yesterday many of these things - namely:



- the moment wasn’t too big for him

- he looked like he belonged out there

- he didn’t get much help (drops and pass pro)

- he drew 95 yards of PI



Kid was fine. He’s not Tua. He’s not Teddy. But that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have a future. He’s a rookie. I’ve seen a lot of highly touted rookies play worse than this in their first outing / season.



And as coach said, I agree - it was good enough to win the game. Just needed a little help - Tanner Connor / Jason Sanders / looking at you guys