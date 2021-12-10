Albert Breer & Fowler still think Miami will go after Watson.

In all this speculation why is it assumed Watson’s legal trouble will be resolved and he’ll be all set to go. I actually find all that hard to believe, has to be a looming suspension there somewhere and what if he’s guilty? I’m so sick of Watson talk and honestly don’t believe any of the talking heads really know what Miami’s FO is thinking because throughout this whole process it certainly didn’t seem like anyone did or we’d already be watching Watson. Until he’s in a Fins uniform it’s noise: