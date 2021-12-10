 Albert Breer & Fowler still think Miami will go after Watson. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Albert Breer & Fowler still think Miami will go after Watson.

Tiko377

4:15 mark
Breer basically stating that nothing has changed Miami's FO mind and they are masking Tua abilities and the league will catch up. Miami will go after Watson unless Tua makes the playoffs.....

dolphinnation.com

Report: NFL execs expect Miami Dolphins to make another run at Deshaun Watson in offseason

While the Miami Dolphins haven't publicly commented, a new report indicates that they're expected to again look at the prospect of acquiring Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler looked at offseason free-agent quarterback possibilities and also pointed to Watson as a...
dolphinnation.com dolphinnation.com

“His off-field issues cloud his trade outlook with uncertainty, but execs are expecting Carolina and Miami to make another run during the offseason,” Fowler wrote. “There are 22 active lawsuits against Watson with allegations of sexual assault or sexually inappropriate behavior during massage sessions.”
GhostArmOfMarino

Tua is playing well enough that if we don't go after Watson it's fine...but I'd still go after Watson.
 
So basically, lets dig a 1-7 hole and if the QB cant make the playoffs out of it, its his fault... Dont buy it...
 
In all this speculation why is it assumed Watson’s legal trouble will be resolved and he’ll be all set to go. I actually find all that hard to believe, has to be a looming suspension there somewhere and what if he’s guilty? I’m so sick of Watson talk and honestly don’t believe any of the talking heads really know what Miami’s FO is thinking because throughout this whole process it certainly didn’t seem like anyone did or we’d already be watching Watson. Until he’s in a Fins uniform it’s noise:
 
Just more garbage opinions thrown at the wall


Doesn’t even make sense right now with how Tua is playing

Also doesn’t really jive with the inside reports we’ve heard about …. - read more on that in the 347 club section of the board!
 
GhostArmOfMarino said:
Tua is playing well enough that if we don't go after Watson it's fine...but I'd still go after Watson.
Non-argumentative question here: how would Miami work around the colosal price that comes with Watson (draft picks and salary)? How would they build around Watson? Or would we expect him to just elevate the team we have now?
 
Unless TUA makes the playoffs

So it's TUA responsibility to keep Parker on the field.

It's Tua that's going to fix what is going on in SANDERS head.

It's TUA that's going to fix the run game.

Sound like a story planted by the PATS to keep us off their ***.
 
Tiko377 said:
Breer basically stating that nothing has changed Miami's FO mind and they are masking Tua abilities and the league will catch up. Miami will go after Watson unless Tua makes the playoffs.....
They also believe Elvis still lives and man never landed on the moon. I'll believe this part . . .
"Breer basically stating that nothing has changed Miami's FO mind" but the END of the sentence should be 'and they don't want Waston.'
 
Listen, it is crazy but if this regime remains I have no doubt they are all in on DW...Tua balling only makes even more sense because they will get something greater for him. They haven't waivered (albeit speculation but consistent reporting) since he became available so I believe the infatuation is real and will be consummated once his legal issues are cleared.
 
