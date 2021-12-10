Albert Breer & Fowler still think Miami will go after Watson.

While the Miami Dolphins haven't publicly commented, a new report indicates that they're expected to again look at the prospect of acquiring Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler looked at offseason free-agent quarterback possibilities and also pointed to Watson as a...
“His off-field issues cloud his trade outlook with uncertainty, but execs are expecting Carolina and Miami to make another run during the offseason,” Fowler wrote. “There are 22 active lawsuits against Watson with allegations of sexual assault or sexually inappropriate behavior during massage sessions.”