Alec Ingold - Walter Payton man of the year nominee

The Ghost
Stamos
Aug 14, 2005
- 14,385
- 25,997
Bethlehem, Pa
Congrats Alec. Easy guy to root for both on and off the field.
I still think there are some plays designed for him that we are purposely not using. I don't say that because he's this elite weapon but because he's pretty talented all around and he's easy to not account for on offense.
Wouldn't be shocked if he has some big receptions in the playoffs.
