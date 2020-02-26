Alec Ogletree cut by Giants

jimthefin

jimthefin

Is he any kind of fit with the Fins?

The Giants were not happy with his play in pass coverage which is pretty important these days but he had been a very productive player with the Rams before they signed him to a massive FA deal.

He will be 29 in Sept so he should have some tread left on the tires.


Thoughts?
 
ChambersWI

ChambersWI

Dude looked cooked whenever I saw the Giants played. Lost pretty much any speed he had.
 
A

Andyman

2015 Dolphins - Here's a 5 year $50 million offer. We have no plan for you or know where you'll play but we will find a spot.
2020 Dolphins - You have the wrong number. Please call Washington, they are interested.
 
