Alec Ogletree cut by Giants

Is he any kind of fit with the Fins?
The Giants were not happy with his play in pass coverage which is pretty important these days but he had been a very productive player with the Rams before they signed him to a massive FA deal.
He will be 29 in Sept so he should have some tread left on the tires.
Thoughts?
