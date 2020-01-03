Alex Leatherwood to stay at Alabama

I'm surprised at this one. Maybe he enjoys the college experience and wants his degree?

I don’t get this whole “degree” crap. You can get a degree at any point in life. However, a NFL contract is a once in a lifetime opportunity. A player’s career could be over at any moment. This guy is a moron and should go to the NFL. Get that contract and finish his BS degree later. There isn’t any degree out there that will pay you as much as a NFL contract.
 
