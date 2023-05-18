Alex Smith Describes Flores To A T!

phinsforlife
Alex Smith questions whether defensive head coaches can develop quarterbacks
“There is a different mentality, from my career, when you play for an offensive head coach that wants to light up the scoreboard and outscore the opponent,” Smith said. “There’s a different mentality you have, especially as a young quarterback versus a defensive head coach, when really the [coach’s] mentality is ‘Hey, don’t screw up, don’t turn the ball over, don’t put us in a bad situation.’ . . . That’s a huge difference in a mentality and a mindset for a young quarterback, especially if it’s a bit rocky to start.”
Alex Smith questions whether defensive head coaches can develop quarterbacks - ProFootballTalk
Whether a young quarterback becomes a great quarterback depends on many factors. A big one is coaching.Former NFL quarterback Alex Smith has strong opinions regarding whether a defensive head coach is able to develop a young quarterback. Via JoeBucsFan.com, Smith recently shared some of his...
