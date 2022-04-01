 Alex Smith weighs in on Tyreek Hill trade. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Alex Smith weighs in on Tyreek Hill trade.

Nothing new but more of the same is still good:

https://www.yahoo.com/sports/former-chiefs-qb-alex-smith-100009191.html

“Flat out, you’re not going to replace him,” Smith told Eisen. “There is literally only one Tyreek Hill in the whole NFL. He is that kind of difference-maker. I was fortunate enough to play my last two years there in Kansas City with him. Honestly, when he’s on the field, defenses play differently. He opens up so many other players around him because everybody is so fearful.”

That last sentence is awesome.
 
