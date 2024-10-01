 All aboard the Anthony Weaver HC train. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

All aboard the Anthony Weaver HC train.

It’s absolutely crazy how far I can switch my stance in 4 games, but this has been an absolute joke. The play calling has been horrendous and the situational decision making makes Brian Flores look like a saint. His quirky personality was cool when they were winning, but now I find his press conferences nauseating and he has that same deer in the head lights Joe Philbin look.

I said it in the post game chat, but I would take a hard look at Anthony Weaver for head coach in the event McDaniel gets canned. I have been extremely impressed with Anthony Weaver. Especially, his second half adjustments. I’m not going to criticize the defense giving up one long touchdown drive when they’re on the field all game. The majority knew that this defensive line was makeshift filled with stop gaps in the interior. I think he has done an incredible job considering. His press conferences have been a breath of fresh air too. He’s a mans man that will be tough on his players, but also relate to them. I think he could be the next defensive guru head coach that would just need to have a strong offensive coordinator to run the offense. He was already talked about only being here for a year or two before getting a head coaching job. I wouldn’t let him leave Miami if the Dolphins get rid of McDaniel.
 
Grier should be canned for sure. And the new GM needs to pick his HC. So basically McD is gone if that is the route they take. We will never go anywhere with Griers **** show
 
Martel13 said:
I got laughy faces when I suggested that he be the coach a few weeks ago! We would do better with him I guarantee it!
And to be honest I would be right there laughing, but that’s how bad the last two games have been from a play calling and overall energy stand point. These last two games are arguably the two worst football games I’ve ever seen.
 
dolfanattic5 said:
I wouldn’t be too sure about that.
Martel13 said:
Do you think that means he can’t fired!?!

Let me tell ya how businesses work…
willy-wonka.gif
 
Schleprock said:
McDaniel just got an extension.

It's not happening, so all you people ranting this dumb sh1t need to can it.
Have you looked at this roster, the garbage, the injured, and the price tags?

McD contract a drop in the bucket. I'm not saying Ross will definitely do it, but I don't think his contract matters.
 
McDaniel at least needs to give up play calling duties. I said this was going to be a problem as soon as I saw the illegal shift/motion rule changed that it would hinder this offense. The fact that they’re still getting called multiple times for it on one drive is insane.
 
