All aboard the Anthony Weaver HC train.

It’s absolutely crazy how far I can switch my stance in 4 games, but this has been an absolute joke. The play calling has been horrendous and the situational decision making makes Brian Flores look like a saint. His quirky personality was cool when they were winning, but now I find his press conferences nauseating and he has that same deer in the head lights Joe Philbin look.



I said it in the post game chat, but I would take a hard look at Anthony Weaver for head coach in the event McDaniel gets canned. I have been extremely impressed with Anthony Weaver. Especially, his second half adjustments. I’m not going to criticize the defense giving up one long touchdown drive when they’re on the field all game. The majority knew that this defensive line was makeshift filled with stop gaps in the interior. I think he has done an incredible job considering. His press conferences have been a breath of fresh air too. He’s a mans man that will be tough on his players, but also relate to them. I think he could be the next defensive guru head coach that would just need to have a strong offensive coordinator to run the offense. He was already talked about only being here for a year or two before getting a head coaching job. I wouldn’t let him leave Miami if the Dolphins get rid of McDaniel.