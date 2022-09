DOLFANMIKE said:







Highest graded Dolphins against New England (min. 25% snaps)



Kader Kohou: 91.2

Connor Williams: 82.3

Melvin Ingram: 76.8

Emmanuel Ogbah: 76.5

If you pay close attention to the second fumble vid, notice how, not only was his hat on the ball, his hand was perfectly placed to rip, and to not allow the receiver to bring the ball to his body.Excellent technique.The open field tackle was a thing of beauty, as well.