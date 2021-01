Sirspud said: We can find better value at rb. Click to expand...

Like who? You want some "value" thing or a pro bowl rb who effects every facet of the offense and manipulates defenses? Value means less talent. And if your talking all around value and all, a great runner, great blocker, great pass catcher is FAR more value than some wr if your picking between the two.Miami has used the "VALUE" trap to the teams detriment for tears. It's cost us drafts and years of competing. If there is any term i despise more than defense wins championships is freekin' VALUE!!!!!So stop that.