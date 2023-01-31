All Broadcast Changes For Next Season Here

NFL media rights refresher: What can viewers expect next season? As the 2011 NFL media rights deals wind down, here is a refresher course on what is to come in the new deals that start next season.

Flex scheduling comes to Monday nights​

FOX and CBS conference affiliations go out the window​

I know it's NFL but it has to do with a lot of us who aren't in the 305/954 areas.Beginning next season, flex scheduling will be extended to ESPN’s Monday Night Football. The procedures for flexing a game to Monday night will be similar to the current procedures in place for NBC’s Sunday Night Football. ESPN will be eligible to flex Sunday afternoon games to Monday night between Week 14 and Week 17. Games must be flexed a minimum of 12 days prior to its scheduled start time, meaning ESPN would have to decide on flexing a game by Tuesday the week prior to a matchup.The need for flex scheduling on Monday Night Football was on full display late this season, when ESPN went without a single matchup between teams with a .500 or better record after Week 10 (Commanders vs Eagles). That’s the exact situation the NFL finds itself trying to avoid by expanding flex scheduling to Mondays.Flexing a game from Sunday to Monday will present challenges that moving a game from Sunday afternoon to Sunday evening does not. Primarily, this will inconvenience traveling fans that may plan to attend a game weeks or months in advance, only to have the game switched from a Sunday afternoon to a Monday night. However, the NFL is certainly willing to trouble the small number of attending fans for the benefit of pleasing a much larger television audience.In addition to flex scheduling, ESPN and ABC will also carry three split-network Monday Night Football doubleheaders each year (on top of the Week 18 doubleheader simulcast). The networks carried one split-network doubleheader this past season, in Week 2 — with ESPN carrying Titans-Bills at 7:00 PM ET and ABC airing Vikings-Eagles at 8:30.The NFL has decided to do away with the current “cross-flex” model to determine when FOX or CBS get games outside of their affiliations with the NFC and AFC, respectively. Under the current deal, FOX airs games between two NFC teams, and inter-conference games where the NFC team is on the road. Meanwhile, CBS airs games between two AFC teams, and inter-conference games where the AFC team is on the road. The NFL can then “cross-flex” games between FOX and CBS at their discretion, to expand the distribution of noteworthy games.According to John Ourand in Sports Business Journal, “Starting in ’23, FOX and CBS will identify a specific number of teams that it wants to carry for a specific minimum of games. It is not known how many teams or games are part of this process, which will occur at some point before the official schedule release.”Ourand explains that as FOX still has the NFC package, they will only pick NFC teams, while CBS, still having the AFC package, will only pick AFC teams.So while fans can still expect a heavy dose of NFC teams on FOX and AFC teams on CBS, the NFL will have greater flexibility to put games on whichever network they want. NFL VP of Broadcast Planning Mike North says regarding scheduling for the 2023 season, “All games are jump balls, all games are free agents.”For fans accustomed to the current AFC/NFC split, there will be some confusion initially. But on the whole, this new setup will allow the NFL flexibility to put the best games in the best time slots, regardless of conference affiliation.