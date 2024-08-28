All Dolphins Waived Free To Sign On PS - None Claimed

Fin-Loco
He didn’t get claimed, he decided to go to the Bills.Thats not exactly truthful, I believe Mike White got picked up by the Bills
We tend to think more highly about our own players than the rest of the league does.Surprised Needham didn't get claimed
While I congratulate Grier for this one.who the hell is Grant DuBose
Edit: Appears he was a Zero Star Recruit coming out of high school. FFS Grief, get your sh*t together
Helpful when the WR room is ****ed up.While I congratulate Grier for this one.
5 Players the Packers Will Regret Leaving Off the 53-Man RosterThe Green Bay Packers were busy on Tuesday, wheeling and dealing as they trimmed their roster from 90 players to 53 before the 3 p.m. CT deadline. It’s a procedairylandexpress.com
"And then there’s DuBose. The 2023 seventh-rounder had a strong showing in training camp and the preseason, a coming-out party of sorts after a rookie year marred by injuries. He didn’t just flash as a pass-catcher; he embraced the gritty side of the game, too—blocking in the run game, making plays on special teams as a gunner, and doing whatever it took to stand out."
Ah yes....high school.... where Michael Jordan couldn't make the JV team and Tyreek Hill had zero children.who the hell is Grant DuBose
Edit: Appears he was a Zero Star Recruit coming out of high school. FFS Grief, get your sh*t together