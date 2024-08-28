 All Dolphins Waived Free To Sign On PS - None Claimed | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

All Dolphins Waived Free To Sign On PS - None Claimed

mandal24 said:
who the hell is Grant DuBose 😭

Edit: Appears he was a Zero Star Recruit coming out of high school. FFS Grief, get your sh*t together
While I congratulate Grier for this one.

dairylandexpress.com

5 Players the Packers Will Regret Leaving Off the 53-Man Roster

The Green Bay Packers were busy on Tuesday, wheeling and dealing as they trimmed their roster from 90 players to 53 before the 3 p.m. CT deadline. It’s a proce
dairylandexpress.com dairylandexpress.com

"And then there’s DuBose. The 2023 seventh-rounder had a strong showing in training camp and the preseason, a coming-out party of sorts after a rookie year marred by injuries. He didn’t just flash as a pass-catcher; he embraced the gritty side of the game, too—blocking in the run game, making plays on special teams as a gunner, and doing whatever it took to stand out."
 
Helpful when the WR room is ****ed up.
 
