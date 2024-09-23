 All flash, no substance! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

All flash, no substance!

I’ve finally figured out who this coach is. Sad part is. The team has fully taken on his identity. This coach is all flash, zero substance. The coach is always worried about his appearance. From his shoes to his Jerry curl hair. The team has two Lamborghini parked outside a double wide.
As much as I hated him. Look at Belichick. Guy looked like a hobo, but you know what? His team would punch you in the mouth and take your lunch money. Our team will give you their Rolex and say please don’t hit me.
We are the Miami Fugazi. Total frauds and pussies!
 
