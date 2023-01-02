 All Hands on Deck | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

All Hands on Deck

Cheetah

Cheetah

Active Roster
Joined
Nov 26, 2018
Messages
1,980
Reaction score
2,830
Age
57
Location
Louisville
I am so sick of this franchise rolling over year after stinking year. It was awesome to see our so called "Leaders" take Sunday off to rest their boo boos. Give me a break, in 2-3 weeks you can do what you want, vacation, spend time with your family, Hell watch real mean in the playoffs. This Sunday coming up every stinking player on this roster needs to do their best to be available and that includes Tua. This franchise rarely sniffs the playoffs so everyone needs to do whatever it takes to win a HOME game. I have a friend that is a Pittsburgh Steeler fan, guess what? They don't talk about "next" year or the draft, they live in the year that they are in. They have pride, they played half the year without Watt, a QB room with less talent and more disfunction than us and an anemic offense well below what we have. But here they are like every year playing with heart and laying it on the line.

Why can't we be that team? McDaniel needs to grow a pair , motivate this team, pull out all the stops. We as a fanbase want to want the playoffs also. I don't give a shit if you think we will get blown out. It sets the tone, it establishes culture and anything can happen. If Tua is back and we have things going we know we can beat or compete with great teams, see Buffalo twice and Cincinatti where we could have easily won that. So screw the negativity and let's do one more weekend!
 
artdnj

artdnj

Time is Now
Club Member
Joined
Dec 26, 2004
Messages
9,020
Reaction score
8,564
Location
Garden State
It’s clear McDaniel isn’t the guy many of us thought he is. I’m not sure if he should be the guy moving forward and glad I am not making that call. Does he deserve to keep his job? I’m not sure but if he doesn’t face the truth and make the obvious needed changes on both sides of the ball and special teams then he needs to go.

He also needs to change himself because frankly he isn’t coaching very good. We failed to make adjustments and his offensive expertise is actually quite bland.

Many teams deal with adversity and injuries But it’s many of the obvious little things that continue to occur. Continual false starts after we take a time out, penalties from offensive alignment, Getting to the line wait is on coaching and he hasn’t changed. I’m not sure if McDaniel has it or not or even if he should be given another year to prove it but if he doesn’t make staff changes I wouldn’t shed a tear if he’s relieved of his duties
 
royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
22,056
Reaction score
24,274
Location
New Jersey
McDaniel motivate the team? How? If his speeches are anything like his press conferences, all he’s motivating is for a headache to come over 53 players.
 
fishfanmiami

fishfanmiami

These pretzels are making me thirsty
Administrator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Feb 29, 2008
Messages
55,502
Reaction score
139,886
royalshank said:
McDaniel motivate the team? How? If his speeches are anything like his press conferences, all he’s motivating is for a headache to come over 53 players.
Click to expand...

Yea he should stop with all the daily pressers and get his azz coaching

His corky charm has grown old and now just looks silly IMO

Beat the Jets
 
Waddle

Waddle

Club Member
Joined
Oct 24, 2010
Messages
1,183
Reaction score
3,467
If we lose at home to the Jets with the playoffs on the line, heads will roll.
 
ForksPhin

ForksPhin

Scout Team
Joined
Aug 28, 2006
Messages
7,420
Reaction score
10,021
McD hasn’t done it in five weeks. No reason to believe he’s going to do it this week.

I also think there should be an explanation for making Armstead, Howard, and Chubb inactive. And an actual explanation for Byron Jones’ failure to take the field this season. Enough with the mysteries.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom