All Hands on Deck

I am so sick of this franchise rolling over year after stinking year. It was awesome to see our so called "Leaders" take Sunday off to rest their boo boos. Give me a break, in 2-3 weeks you can do what you want, vacation, spend time with your family, Hell watch real mean in the playoffs. This Sunday coming up every stinking player on this roster needs to do their best to be available and that includes Tua. This franchise rarely sniffs the playoffs so everyone needs to do whatever it takes to win a HOME game. I have a friend that is a Pittsburgh Steeler fan, guess what? They don't talk about "next" year or the draft, they live in the year that they are in. They have pride, they played half the year without Watt, a QB room with less talent and more disfunction than us and an anemic offense well below what we have. But here they are like every year playing with heart and laying it on the line.



Why can't we be that team? McDaniel needs to grow a pair , motivate this team, pull out all the stops. We as a fanbase want to want the playoffs also. I don't give a shit if you think we will get blown out. It sets the tone, it establishes culture and anything can happen. If Tua is back and we have things going we know we can beat or compete with great teams, see Buffalo twice and Cincinatti where we could have easily won that. So screw the negativity and let's do one more weekend!