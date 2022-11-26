All is quiet on this Dolphins front.

I find it curious that when our team is playing well, posters don't seem to have a lot to say.



Why?



Don't hand me any of that "manure" about jinxing the team. We all know how much "effect" what we say on this board has on the actual game.



I guess we just can't have nice things. - LOL



I am enjoying watching this team come together. It hasn't been smooth and at times the improvements were only incremental. The biggest thing is this:



The owner never gave up, although I feel he got upset at times. The last time he got upset was with that eight-game losing streak we had, or possibly getting fined by the NFL. Over the last two or three years our drafting has improved and our ability to make good deals has been a constant since Grier took over and Tannenbaum left. The last move we made in improving at the HC position has paid off in ways I never imagined - more coaches and better, much more effective coaching. Our coaching has constantly improved, and the FO never stopped making changes to make it even better. We have continued to support and upgrade our roster this season while dealing with an exceptional number of injuries. Our front office just never quits.



Our offensive line currently eclipses any we have had in recent decades, and it looks like it will continue to improve. Our defense has intermittently excelled and fell back. Injuries really hurt us there, but the team has brought in more solid players and benefitted to an extraordinary degree with our defensive draftees from all levels of the draft over the last couple of years. Considering the obstacles our DC has faced, he seems to have things under control. With any luck at all, the defense will come out stronger and with more depth from this "bye" due to players recovering from both serious and minor injuries.



As for our QB position, it looks like we were right to draft Tua. It has taken two years for him to fully heal from the horrific injury he had when we drafted him. His experience with adversity from his injury and some of the dramatic nonsense concerning bringing in Watson, along with the negligence Flores exhibited in how he dealt with Tua, has resulted in a QB who has shown he could overcome everything nature and poor coaching could throw at him. His character as a man has been fully exposed and it turned out he is really a very good man. We are lucky we have him. The QB we drafted last year has made the roster and shows signs of real capability and surprising maturity. We are in good shape at QB, and this does include having Bridgewater as our current backup QB.



It seems to me there is plenty to say, just not enough posters to be happy and say it!