All is quiet on this Dolphins front.

Ray R

Ray R

Club Member
Joined
May 19, 2017
Messages
13,223
Reaction score
23,415
Age
76
Location
High Point, NC
I find it curious that when our team is playing well, posters don't seem to have a lot to say.

Why?

Don't hand me any of that "manure" about jinxing the team. We all know how much "effect" what we say on this board has on the actual game.

I guess we just can't have nice things. - LOL

I am enjoying watching this team come together. It hasn't been smooth and at times the improvements were only incremental. The biggest thing is this:

The owner never gave up, although I feel he got upset at times. The last time he got upset was with that eight-game losing streak we had, or possibly getting fined by the NFL. Over the last two or three years our drafting has improved and our ability to make good deals has been a constant since Grier took over and Tannenbaum left. The last move we made in improving at the HC position has paid off in ways I never imagined - more coaches and better, much more effective coaching. Our coaching has constantly improved, and the FO never stopped making changes to make it even better. We have continued to support and upgrade our roster this season while dealing with an exceptional number of injuries. Our front office just never quits.

Our offensive line currently eclipses any we have had in recent decades, and it looks like it will continue to improve. Our defense has intermittently excelled and fell back. Injuries really hurt us there, but the team has brought in more solid players and benefitted to an extraordinary degree with our defensive draftees from all levels of the draft over the last couple of years. Considering the obstacles our DC has faced, he seems to have things under control. With any luck at all, the defense will come out stronger and with more depth from this "bye" due to players recovering from both serious and minor injuries.

As for our QB position, it looks like we were right to draft Tua. It has taken two years for him to fully heal from the horrific injury he had when we drafted him. His experience with adversity from his injury and some of the dramatic nonsense concerning bringing in Watson, along with the negligence Flores exhibited in how he dealt with Tua, has resulted in a QB who has shown he could overcome everything nature and poor coaching could throw at him. His character as a man has been fully exposed and it turned out he is really a very good man. We are lucky we have him. The QB we drafted last year has made the roster and shows signs of real capability and surprising maturity. We are in good shape at QB, and this does include having Bridgewater as our current backup QB.

It seems to me there is plenty to say, just not enough posters to be happy and say it!
 
phishfan4life

phishfan4life

Active Roster
Joined
Oct 11, 2006
Messages
603
Reaction score
911
This is literally the most fun I've had watching the Dolphins play since I wore a much younger man's clothes! For the first time In a long time I believe we can win every Sunday. No more hoping we get lucky, or play a "perfect" game to squeak out a win. I don't think there is a team in the NFL we can't beat. These are exciting times to be a Dolphins fan, and I'll scream it from the mountain tops!!
 
D

daryl

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 4, 2007
Messages
1,280
Reaction score
1,029
In the social media age, people prefer something to bitch about rather than come together and rejoice. But it’s the Dolphins, so historically the other shoe always drops when it looks like the stars are aligning. I’m fine with keeping a bunker mentality at this point.
 
Czonka!39

Czonka!39

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Oct 7, 2006
Messages
76
Reaction score
118
Location
Louisville, Ky
phishfan4life said:
This is literally the most fun I've had watching the Dolphins play since I wore a much younger man's clothes! For the first time In a long time I believe we can win every Sunday. No more hoping we get lucky, or play a "perfect" game to squeak out a win. I don't think there is a team in the NFL we can't beat. These are exciting times to be a Dolphins fan, and I'll scream it from the mountain tops!!
Click to expand...
Like the Billy Joel song reference from Piano Man.
 
Rev Kev

Rev Kev

Tank for Tua Apologist
Club Member
Joined
Mar 1, 2004
Messages
18,991
Reaction score
16,817
Location
Calgary Alberta
Julian Castro 2020 Race GIF
 
The Gov

The Gov

Platonic McDaniel Lover
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Nov 1, 2021
Messages
2,310
Reaction score
10,380
Age
36
Location
North Carolina
This is the most excited I have been by a Dolphins team in forever. We have a tremendous offense, a head coach who actually knows how to get the best out of his players, and the camaderie the guys have with each other is second to none. On the flip side of that though and to sort of maybe give a reason why some are on the fence with their joy if you will, is due to the fact of how much this team has let us down over the years.

While I can somewhat appreciate not getting too gung ho with your enthusiasm, this teams deserves Phins fans to be excited tbh and really get behind the team more than they have in years past.

We are building something special here brothers and let's all enjoy it in the here and now.
 
1

1972forever

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
13,068
Reaction score
29,187
Age
69
Location
Miami
I have been busy with family who came into town for the holiday. So I haven’t posted as much as I usually do. Yet as one of the most positive fans on this board, I certainly don’t wait to post only when things are going bad.

I could always come on here and tell all the Tua haters, “I told you so”, but I figure they have all crawled back into their holes, never to be heard from again. Otherwise I am just waiting for the game tomorrow and enjoying the heck out of this season.
 
