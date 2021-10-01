 All Of Phillips' Snaps From LAR Game | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

All Of Phillips' Snaps From LAR Game

Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Seems to be getting close to showing us what he can really do. Its taking a while but with their O Line and Wentz not being very mobile, this could be the week he starts showing us what he really has. Sure would like to not see him getting blocked by WRs though LOL.
 
fishfanmiami

fishfanmiami

Got close on a couple QB pressures.

Good job staying with the plays and tackling runners down field
 
A

AvogadrosNumber

hustle is there. needs to get stronger, he's not going to win on speed and bend, 74 played a good game. carr wasn't worried about pressure till we sent blitzers
 
Maybe Memories

Maybe Memories

He needs better technique. Alot of that video he could not shed the blocks.

We need to build in some stunts for him and help him build better form.

Sadly he needs to be coached better and you can this through the video.

Dont get me wrong, i am still excited about his growth and potential. I see him being very good for us.
 
A

AvogadrosNumber

Maybe Memories said:
He needs better technique. Alot of that video he could not shed the blocks.

We need to build in some stunts for him and help him build better form.

Sadly he needs to be coached better and you can this through the video.

Dont get me wrong, i am still excited about his growth and potential. I see him being very good for us.
yes agree, if was 20% better it would of had a massive impact on this game. Carr knew he had just enough extra time to take shots downfield.
 
Beach Bum

Beach Bum

With his injury in training camp, he got a late start. Everyone on our team has work to do. It's nice to see him start to come on a little bit.
 
