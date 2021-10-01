All Of Phillips' Snaps From LVR Game

Fin-Loco
Babblefish In & Towel In Hand!
Club Member
- Joined
- Mar 12, 2003
- Messages
- 13,084
- Reaction score
- 33,977
- Location
- Land of Loco!
wasn't he getting some pressure on the throw that ended up being elastic man roberts' pick 6?Got close on a couple QB pressures.
Good job staying with the plays and tackling runners down field
He needs better technique. Alot of that video he could not shed the blocks.
We need to build in some stunts for him and help him build better form.
Sadly he needs to be coached better and you can this through the video.
Dont get me wrong, i am still excited about his growth and potential. I see him being very good for us.
Seems to be getting close to showing us what he can really do. Its taking a while but with their O Line and Wentz not being very mobile, this could be the week he starts showing us what he really has. Sure would like to not see him getting blocked by WRs though LOL.
You watched that and came away with he's not someone the OL can't routinely handle?Imo he should work on adding a spin move to his arsenal.
As of right now he looks decent as a rookie but not someone that opposing OL’s can’t routinely handle.