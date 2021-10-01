 All Of Phillips' Snaps From LVR Game | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

All Of Phillips' Snaps From LVR Game

Fin-Loco

Babblefish In & Towel In Hand!
Mar 12, 2003
13,084
33,977
Land of Loco!
Seems to be getting close to showing us what he can really do. Its taking a while but with their O Line and Wentz not being very mobile, this could be the week he starts showing us what he really has. Sure would like to not see him getting blocked by WRs though LOL.
 
A

Apr 30, 2016
553
725
hustle is there. needs to get stronger, he's not going to win on speed and bend, 74 played a good game. carr wasn't worried about pressure till we sent blitzers
 
Maybe Memories

Feb 21, 2004
800
100
Los Angeles, Ca
He needs better technique. Alot of that video he could not shed the blocks.

We need to build in some stunts for him and help him build better form.

Sadly he needs to be coached better and you can this through the video.

Dont get me wrong, i am still excited about his growth and potential. I see him being very good for us.
 
A

Apr 30, 2016
553
725
Maybe Memories said:
He needs better technique. Alot of that video he could not shed the blocks.

We need to build in some stunts for him and help him build better form.

Sadly he needs to be coached better and you can this through the video.

Dont get me wrong, i am still excited about his growth and potential. I see him being very good for us.
yes agree, if was 20% better it would of had a massive impact on this game. Carr knew he had just enough extra time to take shots downfield.
 
fansinceGWilson

Mar 14, 2016
9,406
9,447
Fin-Loco said:
Seems to be getting close to showing us what he can really do. Its taking a while but with their O Line and Wentz not being very mobile, this could be the week he starts showing us what he really has. Sure would like to not see him getting blocked by WRs though LOL.
Yup. whether fans want to be patient or not, an NFL off-season will make him MUCH better
 
SCOTTY

Apr 28, 2006
7,998
9,976
Where's my 'I frequently count to 5' guy? Hey, here's 60% of the defensive snaps against Vegas. How many times are you counting to 5?
 
N

Nonhomerbillsfan

Jul 14, 2021
105
90
51
Ny
Imo he should work on adding a spin move to his arsenal.

As of right now he looks decent as a rookie but not someone that opposing OL’s can’t routinely handle.
 
SCOTTY

Apr 28, 2006
7,998
9,976
Nonhomerbillsfan said:
Imo he should work on adding a spin move to his arsenal.

As of right now he looks decent as a rookie but not someone that opposing OL’s can’t routinely handle.
You watched that and came away with he's not someone the OL can't routinely handle?
Interesting
 
