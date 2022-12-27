All paths to the playoffs

After last night's game here's our only paths:



Win both games and we're in

Go 1-1 and have the team we lose to lose their other game and we're in.



So next week if we beat NE and Jets lose we're in. Beat NE and Jets win we still need to beat the Jets.



If we lose to NE then we need to beat the Jets and have NE lose their last game to Buffalo (Buffalo will be playing for the bye and home field).



With all the doom and gloom we can just focus on getting in with whomever is available to suit up. If we make it in, the season starts new and everything before disappears. It's just beat the team you're playing each week and we know if Tua is back we can beat anyone on any given week.



It all starts this week at NE. Let's hope Teddy wins it, Jets lose and we don't need to worry about week 17