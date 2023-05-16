 All teams NFL rest days 2023 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

All teams NFL rest days 2023

Warren Sharp on Twitter does this every year. It compares teams schedules about when they play teams (ie. coming off byes or Monday night)

Lots of great info and it's on a Twitter feed so I can't post the link. What i will post is every teams net rest days


NFL 2023 Net Rest Edges net rest = total days of extra rest vs a team's opponents over the course of the season

+12: NYJ, CHI, WAS
+11: TEN
+10: CLE
+9: BAL
+7: MIA, PIT
+6: NE
+5: ARI
+4: NO, IND
+3: DEN
+1: DAL, DET
0: GB, BUF
-1: CAR, CIN, JAX
-2: HOU, MIN
-4: SEA, LV
-6: TB, LAC, PHI -
-9: NYG
-12: ATL
-13: KC
-17: LA
-20: SF

(positive net rest is good, negative is bad)
 
Frankly shocked there is a 32 day disparity from top to bottom there, doesn't seem quite fair for a league and rules based on parity and parity of the clubs schedules. Anyway interesting and glad we are well positive.
 
This is his graph.

