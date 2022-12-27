all the anti tua threads are overkill and quite embarrassing.

Tua had 2 bad halves in the 4 game losing streak. The first half against the niners and the second half against green bay. The whole team especially the coaching staff was at fault for the charges game. He had a great game against bills including 2 dropped td passes. One by tyreek and one by wilson. Tua's not gonna go from the best/highest rated qb in the entire nfl to the worst in a couple of games. If he was a "one read" qb he would have never had so much success. NFL defenses would have shut that down after week 1. He was the highest rated qb in the nfl in the 4th quarter since 1994. I grew up watching this team since the late 70's. I consider Dan to be the greatest ever and he cost us quite a few games! Dan had 20 3 interception games, 2 with 4 and 2 with 5!!!! Joe burrow threw 4 against the steelers!! Tuas thrown 8 this entire season!! I remember this fan base wanting Scott Mitchell to be the starter over Marino. GTFO! To be calling for his head is absurd to say the least! You people waaaaaaaaaaaay overreact!