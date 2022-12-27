 all the anti tua threads are overkill and quite embarrassing. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

all the anti tua threads are overkill and quite embarrassing.

michaelscott

Tua had 2 bad halves in the 4 game losing streak. The first half against the niners and the second half against green bay. The whole team especially the coaching staff was at fault for the charges game. He had a great game against bills including 2 dropped td passes. One by tyreek and one by wilson. Tua's not gonna go from the best/highest rated qb in the entire nfl to the worst in a couple of games. If he was a "one read" qb he would have never had so much success. NFL defenses would have shut that down after week 1. He was the highest rated qb in the nfl in the 4th quarter since 1994. I grew up watching this team since the late 70's. I consider Dan to be the greatest ever and he cost us quite a few games! Dan had 20 3 interception games, 2 with 4 and 2 with 5!!!! Joe burrow threw 4 against the steelers!! Tuas thrown 8 this entire season!! I remember this fan base wanting Scott Mitchell to be the starter over Marino. GTFO! To be calling for his head is absurd to say the least! You people waaaaaaaaaaaay overreact!
 
AMakados10

Tua fan but I can admit that he’s played like ass since the bye. Emoticon posted this in another thread that better tells Tua’s slide back to the QB median:

1672114446588.jpeg
 
MrChadRico

MrChadRico

I just checked in for the first time today and I'm actually surprised there isn't a thread titled "Should Tua Retire?"

Luke Keuckly (prob misspelled) had 3 concussions in one season and he retired at 29.

This makes 3 for Tua this year and let's be honest, playing in the NFL isn't worth brain damage. If Tua does retire over this, I won't hold it against him.
 
cullenbigcstill

cullenbigcstill

Have they come out and said when exactly did Tua get concussed? Because seeng his 2nd half performance it wouldn't surprise me he tried playing through it. He made some very poor decisions in that second half.
 
NBP81

NBP81

MrChadRico said:
I just checked in for the first time today and I'm actually surprised there isn't a thread titled "Should Tua Retire?"

Luke Keuckly (prob misspelled) had 3 concussions in one season and he retired at 29.

This makes 3 for Tua this year and let's be honest, playing in the NFL isn't worth brain damage. If Tua does retire over this, I won't hold it against him.
2 actually... And Higgins had 2 in back to back weeks... should he retire too?
 
Marino2.0

Justin Herbert just clinched a playoff spot with a road win in a game in which his defense allowed three points, and in which he threw for fewer yards over four quarters (and on 31 passing attempts) than Tua threw for in the first half yesterday. He did not throw a touchdown pass.

So yes, the Tua threads are overkill and embarrassing.
 
powerball1373

cullenbigcstill said:
Have they come out and said when exactly did Tua get concussed? Because seeng his 2nd half performance it wouldn't surprise me he tried playing through it. He made some very poor decisions in that second half.
They haven't officially said when it happened, but people are speculating it was this play near the end of the first half:

 
