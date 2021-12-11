All the Fins players on the COVID list

E30M3
///Member
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Mar 22, 2018
- Messages
- 2,998
- Reaction score
- 4,835
- Location
- Everywhere
I hope Lindsay is back next week
If that's how COVID now spreads maybe.Do our running backs sleep with each other?
He is preparing for a fight.Is Frank Gore avilable?
Not wrong but, aside from Lindsay, I really don't see difference makers. I guess we are all curious, but I assume the coaches have their reasons.Is it wrong that I would really like to see Lindsay, Johnson, and Doaks against the Jets? I don't want to hear pass pro as Gaskins has been bad this year picking up the blitz.
Prior to Lindsay I would agree about Gaskins, but just because he's the best on this roster doesn't mean he's good (I know you know this too, not saying you don't).Not wrong but, aside from Lindsay, I really don't see difference makers. I guess we are all curious, but I assume the coaches have their reasons.
One could say they don't trust the staff's judgement, but if that's the case, we have bigger issues than which late day 3 draft pick, or guy on his last shot, we send out there.
Gaskin is arguably the best all around back on the roster, so he gets the most snaps.