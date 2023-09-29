 All these numb nutz predict Bills to win; they can eat shiz after the game when Miami wins | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

All these numb nutz predict Bills to win; they can eat shiz after the game when Miami wins

JamesWsenior said:
Florio and Simms same same. Good. Pile it on a holes. It will taste even sweeter.
They picked us to take the L Sunday?

They also picked us to win the division and have only sung our praises all season.

Surprises me.
 
EPBro said:
Meh, it's an away game at who they probably picked to finish 2nd in the division. No idea why this bothers so many people.
 
It’s because they dolphins don’t have any pressure to win

It’s a marathon not a sprint
 
