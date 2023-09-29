All these numb nutz predict Bills to win; they can eat shiz after the game when Miami wins

fin007
Active Roster
- Joined
- Dec 30, 2021
- Messages
- 1,763
- Reaction score
- 2,793
- Age
- 113
- Location
- Proxima Centauri
They picked us to take the L Sunday?Florio and Simms same same. Good. Pile it on a holes. It will taste even sweeter.
Who cares
Meh, it's an away game at who they probably picked to finish 2nd in the division. No idea why this bothers so many people.They picked us to take the L Sunday?
They also picked us to win the division and have only sung our praises all season.
Surprises me.