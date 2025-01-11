All things Free Agency - Cap Space/Most-Coveted Players

mandal24
Genesis
Not going to pretend I understand cap space too much.. according to spotrac.com, Dolphins have about $9M to spend which I'd imagine would go to the upcoming rookie class.. Do we have any money to spend in FA? If so, can we be active? Or are we looking at bottom/mid tier guys? Any chance we can get a splash player?
Also, what the heck is up with the Saints?! They're $61M OVER the cap. How the heck do they fix that?!
What FA guys do you all *realistically* want?
My list (I realize we won't be able to sign all these guys) -
Dolphins FAs
Resign Tyrel Dodson - him and Brooks actually looked respectable
Resign Benito Jones - solid run defense. Dolphins are the nfl's longest active team to hold opposing rushers to under 100 yards going back to last year. Random but impressive
Resign Isaiah Wynn - best guard we had last 2 years when healthy. looks to be healthy now
Resign Elijah Campbell - Solid special teamer. Safety depth
I'd want Lamm and Campbell but Lamm is retiring and Campbell wants a ring
Trying to stay away from guys with injury histories
Sign Justin Fields (QB) - Snoop 2.0
Sign Camryn Bynum (S) - tackling machine/good cover skills
Sign Kevin Zeitler (G) - 1 year stopgap. add in 1 high draft for the other guard spot
Sign Josh Sweat (EDGE) - still young, consistent each year
Tyler Boyd (WR) - 6'2(!!). Nothing too exciting but we need bigger bodies at this position for goodness sakes. Long career. He's consistent, doesn't get hurt
