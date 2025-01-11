All things Free Agency - Cap Space/Most-Coveted Players

2025 NFL Team Salary Cap Tracker A real-time look at the 2025 salary cap totals for each NFL team, including estimated cap space.

Not going to pretend I understand cap space too much.. according to spotrac.com, Dolphins have about $9M to spend which I'd imagine would go to the upcoming rookie class.. Do we have any money to spend in FA? If so, can we be active? Or are we looking at bottom/mid tier guys? Any chance we can get a splash player?Also, what the heck is up with the Saints?! They're $61M OVER the cap. How the heck do they fix that?!What FA guys do you all *realistically* want?My list (I realize we won't be able to sign all these guys) -Dolphins FAsResign Tyrel Dodson - him and Brooks actually looked respectableResign Benito Jones - solid run defense. Dolphins are the nfl's longest active team to hold opposing rushers to under 100 yards going back to last year. Random but impressiveResign Isaiah Wynn - best guard we had last 2 years when healthy. looks to be healthy nowResign Elijah Campbell - Solid special teamer. Safety depthI'd want Lamm and Campbell but Lamm is retiring and Campbell wants a ringTrying to stay away from guys with injury historiesSign Camryn Bynum (S) - tackling machine/good cover skillsSign