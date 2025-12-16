 All things Tua -> This game is the reason why stats are absolute bullshit (also FA thoughts) | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

All things Tua -> This game is the reason why stats are absolute bullshit (also FA thoughts)

anytime anyone ever tries to justify a player based on their stats, show them this game

Tua was 22-28 253 yards 2 TD/1INT with a 113.2 QB Rating

Tua was the reason we lost this game. He sucks. He is broken. He needs to retire. He looks like a third-string QB out there. And then suddenly, when the defense is playing soft zone late in the 4th quarter, he looks like Brady.

Start Ewers for the final 3

We need to bring in a FA next year to actually start bc none of us can deal with another season of this joke.

There aren't many options but i dont care anymore. I cannot watch another game of slow-as-molasses, noodle-armed Tua out there


Give me Jimmy G, Trey Lance, or Malik Willis

 
Lost all respect for Tua. Atrocious play while laughing. Just playing the contract out to set his family for life. Which I understand, but have some dignity. At least look like you care.
 
I’m all for starting Ewers for the rest of the season.

Not that I believe in him or ever liked him much as a prospect. But he’s on the roster. We are best off seeing if there’s anything there before April.

We know for a fact that there’s nothing left in Tua. Mentally or physically. He’s cooked.
 
You ever see Marino smiling during a loss? Heck, he didn’t smile on the bench when winning. This guy is all smiles all the time. Sends a terrible message IMO.
 
Daniel Jones!!!
 
Sir but but but Tua had the best QB rating in the NFL. He also led the league in passing 3 years ago. Sarcasm.
 
You guys were sooooo excited to tank for Tua. It was a thing the whole season and when it came down to the draft, people here would have been pissed if they hadn't drafted Tua. I remember it like it was yesterday.
 
