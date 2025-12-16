All things Tua -> This game is the reason why stats are absolute bullshit (also FA thoughts)

mandal24
Genesis
anytime anyone ever tries to justify a player based on their stats, show them this game
Tua was 22-28 253 yards 2 TD/1INT with a 113.2 QB Rating
Tua was the reason we lost this game. He sucks. He is broken. He needs to retire. He looks like a third-string QB out there. And then suddenly, when the defense is playing soft zone late in the 4th quarter, he looks like Brady.
Start Ewers for the final 3
We need to bring in a FA next year to actually start bc none of us can deal with another season of this joke.
There aren't many options but i dont care anymore. I cannot watch another game of slow-as-molasses, noodle-armed Tua out there
Give me Jimmy G, Trey Lance, or Malik Willis
