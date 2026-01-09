 All this Harbaugh talk and nobody is mentioning this coach as an option????? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

All this Harbaugh talk and nobody is mentioning this coach as an option?????

Sean0617

I have been getting roasted on this site saying I dont want Harbaugh and that he is not an elite coach, and everytime I ask someone to tell me why they want harbaugh and what he brings to the table they tell me he has won a super bowl, he has .614 winning percentage and is 13 and 11 in the playoffs..........Yet there is another coach out there who also has a super bowl ring, winning percentage of .608 and is 11 and 11 in the playoffs but I have not heard his name mentioned once as a possible coach......Mike McCarthy..........Please do not take this as me saying I want McCarthy as a head coach, I think he is an avg head coach at best, but he has almost identical stats as Harbaugh who everyone is saying is the second coming of Shula.......tell me the difference between these 2, what does Harbs bring that McCarthy does not......
 
I would not be upset if we brought in Mike McCarthy. He can be a solid bridge coach and culture setter for a team that lacks identity.

I also never thought I would say that but this team is going nowhere in 2026 so might as well bring in the vet ball coach to set us straight if we can’t get Harbaugh.
 
I would not be upset if we brought in Mike McCarthy. He can be a solid bridge coach and culture setter for a team that lacks identity.

I also never thought I would say that but this team is going nowhere in 2026 so might as well bring in the vet ball coach to set us straight if we can’t get Harbaugh.
I think with them already hiring a GM, they will not want a bridge coach they will want their guy to teach their culture from day one. I also agree this team is probably a below .500 team for the forseeable future unless we can strike gold with a retread QB or a late draft pick QB. I have heard rumors Lafleur could be let go if they packers lose, and I am not sure of his relationship with out new GM but that might be something to think about as well.
 
McCarthy's Dallas teams did well in the regular season, then flamed out badly in the playoffs. Not just getting beat, but bullied.

McCarthy had prime Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay and again, had great regular seasons, but only won 1 SB with Rodgers.

If you want to have good regular seasons but do nothing in the playoffs, he's your guy.
 
History of better coordinators, better staff, I think. Both bring instant competitive playoff credibility, level playing field against the best, Vrabel, McDermott. But Harbaugh gets the edge over McCarthy for coordinators and adjustability.
 
Only 1 won Super Bowl and had an 11-11 record in the playoffs. How awful....
 
You know whose teams did well in the regular season and then flamed out in the playoffs recently? Harbaugh.
 
There are no perfect candidates. If I'm choosing between thise 2 only, I go Harbaugh based on what I saw of McCarthy in Dallas. I'm not one opposed to a coordinator to HC hire either.
 
To me, McCarthy has zero charisma. No "it" factor. Not an exciting pick.
 
I would sign off on McCarthy immediately. Fins need someone who knows how to win. The guy is solid. I would take him in a heartbeat over one of these newbie names, who are still getting diaper rash!
 
He also has ties to our new GM. Crabbs hit on this today.
 
