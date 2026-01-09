All this Harbaugh talk and nobody is mentioning this coach as an option?????

I have been getting roasted on this site saying I dont want Harbaugh and that he is not an elite coach, and everytime I ask someone to tell me why they want harbaugh and what he brings to the table they tell me he has won a super bowl, he has .614 winning percentage and is 13 and 11 in the playoffs..........Yet there is another coach out there who also has a super bowl ring, winning percentage of .608 and is 11 and 11 in the playoffs but I have not heard his name mentioned once as a possible coach......Mike McCarthy..........Please do not take this as me saying I want McCarthy as a head coach, I think he is an avg head coach at best, but he has almost identical stats as Harbaugh who everyone is saying is the second coming of Shula.......tell me the difference between these 2, what does Harbs bring that McCarthy does not......