 Allar vs Allan | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Allar vs Allan

1

1Dolfan

Starter
Joined
Apr 5, 2006
Messages
1,261
Reaction score
1,953
Age
35
Location
Toronto
Can someone explain to me why we shouldn't consider Allar with the 10th pick?

If Josh Allen was drafted number 7 with a 56% completion rate, is it crazy to draft Allar at 10.

I understand, ideally you want to draft him in the 3rd but this talent isn't easy to get. This is why Richardson was also a top pick and Sellers will be as well. Hurts was similar in the sense where he wasn't a good passer but was very athletic and he went high 2nd.

I think Allar might fly up draft boards.

Would you be ok taking him in the top 11?
 
Wait to see how he does at the combine. I haven't followed his medical recovery since his leg broke (can't actually remember the injury).
 
Have you watched Allar play a single time in college? I am a huge PSU fan and I can tell you he does not have the ability to be a NFL QB. To clarify, he has the arm talent to make every throw look easy when he is “on”. When he is “off” he looks like he has never played football in his life. The issue is he bounces between on and off on the same drive.

I firmly believe he does not have the “head” to be a NFL QB. There is simply too many areas he needs work. The decision making can be heinous. His accuracy is all over the place. He should be a day 3 pick and even then I don’t think he lasts in the NFL.
 
1Dolfan said:
Can someone explain to me why we shouldn't consider Allar with the 10th pick?

If Josh Allen was drafted number 7 with a 56% completion rate, is it crazy to draft Allar at 10.

I understand, ideally you want to draft him in the 3rd but this talent isn't easy to get. This is why Richardson was also a top pick and Sellers will be as well. Hurts was similar in the sense where he wasn't a good passer but was very athletic and he went high 2nd.

I think Allar might fly up draft boards.

Would you be ok taking him in the top 11?
Click to expand...
He's terrible, no accuracy, no ability to play well against good teams. Hackenberg 2.0

already have at least 3 of those QBs on the roster. Hard pass
 
Because he’s awful lol absolutely destroyed that psu team that would have been a national championship contender with halfway decent qb play. Has the body and size but that’s about it, not worth much more than a flyer in the 6th or so. Josh Allen is an exception and I still don’t think he’s the qb he is today had he not gone to Brian Daboll who I think is one of the better qb whisperers in the league.
 
Just watch Josh Allen at Wyoming highlights vs Drew Aller highlights. And keep in mind one was on a bad team and one was on a very good team.

You need more than size and a big arm to make it in the NFL. And that's the only positive for Aller. We see big arm QB's with big bodies come and go in the NFL every year.
 
Last edited:
Drafting Allar is 3D chess.
Draft him high this year.
Force him to start despite him being absolutely terrible.
Go 0-17 and draft a good qb next year.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom