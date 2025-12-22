Allar vs Allan

Have you watched Allar play a single time in college? I am a huge PSU fan and I can tell you he does not have the ability to be a NFL QB. To clarify, he has the arm talent to make every throw look easy when he is “on”. When he is “off” he looks like he has never played football in his life. The issue is he bounces between on and off on the same drive.



I firmly believe he does not have the “head” to be a NFL QB. There is simply too many areas he needs work. The decision making can be heinous. His accuracy is all over the place. He should be a day 3 pick and even then I don’t think he lasts in the NFL.