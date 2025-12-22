Allar vs Allan

Can someone explain to me why we shouldn't consider Allar with the 10th pick?
If Josh Allen was drafted number 7 with a 56% completion rate, is it crazy to draft Allar at 10.
I understand, ideally you want to draft him in the 3rd but this talent isn't easy to get. This is why Richardson was also a top pick and Sellers will be as well. Hurts was similar in the sense where he wasn't a good passer but was very athletic and he went high 2nd.
I think Allar might fly up draft boards.
Would you be ok taking him in the top 11?
