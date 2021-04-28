Allbright (second most accurate mock last year) has us taking

Tiko377
6. Miami Dolphins (via Philadelphia)
Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama
18. Miami Dolphins
Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa
Just curious, if Pitts and Chase go 4 and 5, who would you rather see at 6 and 18, assuming we don't trade?
I don't know why there is such dislike for Waddle, he is an explosive playmaker with all the tools of a Landry but with speed