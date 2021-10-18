Allen did not suck for 2 years - Stop using that excuse for Tua

I’ve noticed that people like to defend Tua by saying “Give him time. Allen sucked for 2 years too”.



No. He. Did. Not.



Rookie year: He struggled his rookie year but he flashed greatness. I’m not talking about winning games or stringing together a few drives. I’m talking about flashing ELITE skills. Doing things that only Rodgers and a couple other QB’s can do. I’m talking about hurdling a pro-bowl LB in his second game. Throwing frozen ropes 50+ yards downfield while two defenders are sandwiching him. Throwing dimes on the run because his line let defenders come right through. Yes, he struggled, but he also flashed a skill set that Tua simply doesn’t have.



Second Year: 3,800 total yards, 30 total TD’s, 9 INT and went to the playoffs. In what universe is that sucking? A lot of it was his legs, but that’s part of Allen’s game. He didn’t suck. At all.



I know this won’t stop people from saying it, but at least they’ll know full-well that they’re full of crap when they say it.



I’m on record saying it and i’ll say it again. I truly believe the Dolphins have a good roster and a good coach. I really do. I think you’ll regret firing Flo if that’s what they end up doing.



If Flo perfect? No. Is the roster perfect? No. But if they had an elite QB, I think the Dolphins are a contender. I think the Dolphins are one of those teams that can become great very quickly (over one off-season) by simply upgrading QB and a couple positions.