 Allen did not suck for 2 years - Stop using that excuse for Tua

Allen did not suck for 2 years - Stop using that excuse for Tua

The Beatles

I’ve noticed that people like to defend Tua by saying “Give him time. Allen sucked for 2 years too”.

No. He. Did. Not.

Rookie year: He struggled his rookie year but he flashed greatness. I’m not talking about winning games or stringing together a few drives. I’m talking about flashing ELITE skills. Doing things that only Rodgers and a couple other QB’s can do. I’m talking about hurdling a pro-bowl LB in his second game. Throwing frozen ropes 50+ yards downfield while two defenders are sandwiching him. Throwing dimes on the run because his line let defenders come right through. Yes, he struggled, but he also flashed a skill set that Tua simply doesn’t have.

Second Year: 3,800 total yards, 30 total TD’s, 9 INT and went to the playoffs. In what universe is that sucking? A lot of it was his legs, but that’s part of Allen’s game. He didn’t suck. At all.

I know this won’t stop people from saying it, but at least they’ll know full-well that they’re full of crap when they say it.

I’m on record saying it and i’ll say it again. I truly believe the Dolphins have a good roster and a good coach. I really do. I think you’ll regret firing Flo if that’s what they end up doing.

If Flo perfect? No. Is the roster perfect? No. But if they had an elite QB, I think the Dolphins are a contender. I think the Dolphins are one of those teams that can become great very quickly (over one off-season) by simply upgrading QB and a couple positions.
 
i agree w you. people on here is in love w person
 
I’m not gonna say he sucked for two years but your post makes zero sense in even comparing the situations. Allen being in a totally different one where he’s surrounded with playmakers and a world class coaching staff coaching him up.
 
multistage said:
Ok. Fix it, then?

DW? Try again. Rodgers? Whatever.

Tua threw for two TDS and 300 yards today. With one decent receiver and Gesicki.

Oh yes, and multiple ribs on the mend.

I’m not a Tua fan. But he isn’t the issue. And whatever QB you want isn’t the solution.

That is all.
And here is how the bad argument starts.

Meaningless stats.

The quick passes to open receivers mean nothing to me. What are his ELITE traits? What does he do when the game is on the line?

Last 5 possessions:

PUNT
INTERCEPTION
TD
PUNT
TURNOVER ON DOWNS
 
EasyRider said:
I’m not gonna say he sucked for two years but your post makes zero sense in even comparing the situations. Allen being in a totally different one where he’s surrounded with playmakers and a world class coaching staff coaching him up.
His first two years? Allen was throwing to Kelvin Benjamin, Zay Jones, Robert Foster.

yuck
 
BahamaFinFan78 said:
Year one
58% completion
10 TDs, 12 INTs
67.9 rating

Let's at least give Tua a year
But he flashed greatness. I’m not talking about winning games or stringing together a few drives. I’m talking about flashing ELITE skills. Doing things that only Rodgers and a couple other QB’s can do. I’m talking about hurdling a pro-bowl LB in his second game. Throwing frozen ropes 50+ yards downfield while two defenders are sandwiching him. Throwing dimes on the run because his line let defenders come right through. Yes, he struggled, but he also flashed a skill set that Tua simply doesn’t have.
 
Then I suggest you go suck his *ick and become a JiLLLLs fan. It took him his 3rd year to become elite you know and I know it. The JiLLLLs are only good because they have a good team not just JA and good coach. But, it won't matter they will crumble in the playoffs trust me. The JiLLLLs will never win a Super Bowl ever.
 
The Beatles said:
I’ve noticed that people like to defend Tua by saying “Give him time. Allen sucked for 2 years too”.

No. He. Did. Not.

Rookie year: He struggled his rookie year but he flashed greatness. I’m not talking about winning games or stringing together a few drives. I’m talking about flashing ELITE skills. Doing things that only Rodgers and a couple other QB’s can do. I’m talking about hurdling a pro-bowl LB in his second game. Throwing frozen ropes 50+ yards downfield while two defenders are sandwiching him. Throwing dimes on the run because his line let defenders come right through. Yes, he struggled, but he also flashed a skill set that Tua simply doesn’t have.

Second Year: 3,800 total yards, 30 total TD’s, 9 INT and went to the playoffs. In what universe is that sucking? A lot of it was his legs, but that’s part of Allen’s game. He didn’t suck. At all.

I know this won’t stop people from saying it, but at least they’ll know full-well that they’re full of crap when they say it.

I’m on record saying it and i’ll say it again. I truly believe the Dolphins have a good roster and a good coach. I really do. I think you’ll regret firing Flo if that’s what they end up doing.

If Flo perfect? No. Is the roster perfect? No. But if they had an elite QB, I think the Dolphins are a contender. I think the Dolphins are one of those teams that can become great very quickly (over one off-season) by simply upgrading QB and a couple positions.
Flow sucks, Tua blows, and Josh Allen is a ****ing stud.
 
The Beatles said:
I’ve noticed that people like to defend Tua by saying “Give him time. Allen sucked for 2 years too”.

No. He. Did. Not.

Rookie year: He struggled his rookie year but he flashed greatness. I’m not talking about winning games or stringing together a few drives. I’m talking about flashing ELITE skills. Doing things that only Rodgers and a couple other QB’s can do. I’m talking about hurdling a pro-bowl LB in his second game. Throwing frozen ropes 50+ yards downfield while two defenders are sandwiching him. Throwing dimes on the run because his line let defenders come right through. Yes, he struggled, but he also flashed a skill set that Tua simply doesn’t have.

Second Year: 3,800 total yards, 30 total TD’s, 9 INT and went to the playoffs. In what universe is that sucking? A lot of it was his legs, but that’s part of Allen’s game. He didn’t suck. At all.

I know this won’t stop people from saying it, but at least they’ll know full-well that they’re full of crap when they say it.

I’m on record saying it and i’ll say it again. I truly believe the Dolphins have a good roster and a good coach. I really do. I think you’ll regret firing Flo if that’s what they end up doing.

If Flo perfect? No. Is the roster perfect? No. But if they had an elite QB, I think the Dolphins are a contender. I think the Dolphins are one of those teams that can become great very quickly (over one off-season) by simply upgrading QB and a couple positions.
What have you seen on the field that makes you believe the Dolphins have a good roster?
 
