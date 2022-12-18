Allen thinks Fins will make playoffs

Yoodakine56
Club Member
- Joined
- Jan 16, 2019
- Messages
- 1,168
- Reaction score
- 2,669
- Age
- 46
- Location
- Hawaii
Josh Allen says he's 'pretty positive' that Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills will meet again in playoffs
Josh Allen broke the hearts of Miami Dolphins fans on Saturday after leading the Buffalo Bills to a comeback win over Miami. However, he might have given Dolphins fans a reason to get their hopes up by stating that he's "pretty positive" the division rivals will meet again in the playoffs.
dolphinnation.com