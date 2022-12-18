 Allen thinks Fins will make playoffs | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums
  • If you are using Chrome and have issues with FinHeaven freezing up. The fix is to go to the Site Settings under preferences and change the Ad setting to Allow for FinHeaven.

    • 1. On your Android phone or tablet, open the Chrome app
    • 2. At the top right, tap More Info
    • 3. Tap Site settings
    • 4. Next to "Ads," tap the Down arrow
    • 5. Tap Allowed
    • 6. Reload the webpage

    Google blocks any ads that are not Google Ads by default which is what causes these issues.

Allen thinks Fins will make playoffs

Y

Yoodakine56

Club Member
Joined
Jan 16, 2019
Messages
1,168
Reaction score
2,669
Age
46
Location
Hawaii
G

GRYPHONK

Pro Bowler
Club Member
Joined
Apr 10, 2005
Messages
5,617
Reaction score
7,139
The only 2 question I have is......

Why was Allen not pulled from the game yesterday when Allen was clearly and visibly shaken after a blow to the head?

Why is Josh Allen not in concussion protocol today?
 
T

The Ghost

Stamos
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 14, 2005
Messages
10,155
Reaction score
15,943
Location
Allentown, Pa
Next time Elandon Roberts has a shot at Josh Allen on the sideline, I hope he cleans his clock.

Roberts tried to hold Allen up and Allen chose to be a bitch and the refs enabled him.

Only penalty should’ve been taunting on the Bills OL.

F*ck you dude, head on a swivel bitch.

Were gonna Matt Milano your ass in the playoffs.
 
Y

Yoodakine56

Club Member
Joined
Jan 16, 2019
Messages
1,168
Reaction score
2,669
Age
46
Location
Hawaii
E30M3 said:
I mean, should I care? Why?
Click to expand...
Not asking you or anyone to care. Its just a post that i shared that we should also feel positive of our playoff chances. Sheesh, your definitely not taking the message just shooting the messenger.
 
E30M3

E30M3

///Member
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 22, 2018
Messages
4,869
Reaction score
9,858
Location
Everywhere
Yoodakine56 said:
Not asking you or anyone to care. Its just a post that i shared that we should also feel positive of our playoff chances. Sheesh, your definitely not taking the message just shooting the messenger.
Click to expand...
I feel positive without Josh Allen's opinion. In no world would I care about his thoughts about, well, anything. And as far as "shooting the messenger", you shared the post, I'm responding to your post. I'm not putting you on blast, just wondering why I should put any credence into what that guy with eyes too close together says. I mean, is this some kind of f*cked up consolation prize to you?
 
Mindtornado

Mindtornado

Support Our QB
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 17, 2010
Messages
2,733
Reaction score
6,619
Location
Almost Heaven, WV
SF Dolphin Fan said:
Did anyone else think it was childish for Allen to say "go home" to Miami fans in the post-game interview?

I want to like Allen, but sometimes he comes off as a punk.
Click to expand...


I think he’s a great QB, but have no desire to like him. Telling Fins fans to go home vs. Tua thanking Bills fans for donating to his foundation tells me all I need to know. .
 
Y

Yoodakine56

Club Member
Joined
Jan 16, 2019
Messages
1,168
Reaction score
2,669
Age
46
Location
Hawaii
E30M3 said:
I feel positive without Josh Allen's opinion. In no world would I care about his thoughts about, well, anything. And as far as "shooting the messenger", you shared the post, I'm responding to your post. I'm not putting you on blast, just wondering why I should put any credence into what that guy with eyes too close together says. I mean, is this some kind of f*cked up consolation prize to you?
Click to expand...

No its not, like i said, i just posted it. Go cry somewhere else. Geesh, mods please delete my post so dis guy can stop crying for a small little thing lol
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 13, 2019
Messages
8,096
Reaction score
15,778
Location
Borneo
SF Dolphin Fan said:
Did anyone else think it was childish for Allen to say "go home" to Miami fans in the post-game interview?

I want to like Allen, but sometimes he comes off as a punk.
Click to expand...
Do you think it was childish when Brian Cox flipped the crowd double middle fingers? Yet he was praised for it
You can’t have it one way
 
E30M3

E30M3

///Member
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 22, 2018
Messages
4,869
Reaction score
9,858
Location
Everywhere
Yoodakine56 said:
No its not, like i said, i just posted it. Go cry somewhere else. Geesh, mods please delete my post so dis guy can stop crying for a small little thing lol
Click to expand...
Aww did I hurt your feelings snowflake? Perhaps next time make a post worth a damn.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom